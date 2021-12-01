In the new book, “The Chief’s Chief” Meadows admitted Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on September 26, 2020, three days before his first debate against Joe Biden in Cleveland on September 29, but the public was not made aware of his positive test result until October 2 . White House officials at the time refused to say when Trump first tested positive.

The report was published Wednesday in the Guardian, the day after the committee chairman of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection announced Meadows was cooperating with the probe.

According to The Guardian, Meadows revealed that Trump was aware that candidates needed to test negative for COVID 72 hours before the debate but that “nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there.”

Meadows also revealed that Trump received a second test which was negative shortly after the positive one. Despite the positive test, Meadows recalled that Trump traveled to a rally in Pennsylvania the night of September 26 despite White House doctor Sean Conley telling him not to go.

As reported by The Guardian, Meadows said that while Trump looked “a little tired”, audience members at the rally “would never have known that anything was amiss”.

Chris Wallace of Fox News, who hosted the debate, later said Trump was not tested before the debate because he arrived late and organizers relied on self-reporting from Trump and his staff.

The public was finally made aware of his positive COVID test on October 2, and Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center shortly after.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.