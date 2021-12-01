In the brief clip, Nick approaches a State Police cruiser parked on the side of the road and knocks on the window, his phone camera rolling. Nick’s knocking appears to startle the trooper inside, who lurches forward as he rolls down the window.

The 23-second clip, uploaded to YouTube on Nov. 21, credits a man named “Nick” for capturing the footage on his cellphone.

State Police have launched an internal probe after an online video recently surfaced that appears to show a uniformed trooper sleeping in his cruiser before he’s awoken by a livid civilian who shouts profanity at the weary lawman.

Nick then launches into a tirade against the trooper.

“Bro, I see you sleeping here every single morning,” Nick says. “Okay? Goin’ on Facebook Live. Every morning I drive by, you’re [expletive] sleeping. I can’t even see you in the front seat.” The trooper says nothing in response as Nick backs away.

The video had racked up more than 33,000 views on YouTube as of Wednesday morning.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said the video’s under review by the agency.

“Last week we became aware of the video, which appears to show conduct that is clearly unsatisfactory, and we have opened an Internal Affairs investigation,” Procopio said in response to an inquiry about the YouTube video featuring Nick. “The result of that investigation will determine if administrative action is warranted.”

The trooper filmed in the video hasn’t been formally identified by State Police.

Warning: there is profanity in this video:

