To get a head start, Hoshino said in an e-mail, the city began planning these clinics before the CDC’s official recommendation.

As of Nov. 23, the City of Newton had vaccinated around 1,600 children aged 5 to 11 years old with their first dose, according to the city’s Health and Human Services Director of School Health Services Ruth Hoshino.

Many Newton parents have been eager to take their children to COVID-19 vaccine clinics around the city following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval Nov. 2 for children 5 to 11 years old to receive the shot.

“I am grateful to work in a city that has most of the citizens vaccinated,” Hoshino wrote in an e-mail. “We have seen the vaccination rate for 12-17-year-old students continue to increase and I would expect to see the same pattern for younger children, aged 5-11.”

Advertisement

In partnership with the Brookeline-based Holtzman Medical Group and Newton Public Schools, the city planned 14 clinics for children to receive their first and second dose of the vaccine.

“The city recognizes that children ages 5-11 are an important group to vaccinate,” Hoshino wrote. “We tried to hold clinics that were spread out across the city on different days of the week to accommodate as many families as possible.”

Dr. Justin Holtzman, the medical director of Holtzman Medical, said the company started working with the city last January to distribute thousands of vaccines. He said the city has been a “great partner.”

During the first weekend of vaccine clinics for 5 to 11 year olds, Holtzman said there was a small group of anti-vaccine protestors outside, which he said was “disturbing.” Overall, Holtzman said the vaccine clinics have been successful.

“We have a whole bunch of volunteers,” he said. “So many wonderful people have come out to help. It’s been amazing.”

Advertisement

Holtzman said it takes more time for vaccines to be approved for children because studies on minors depend on parental consent. Even though some children may not have as severe of COVID-19 symptoms compared to people who are older, he said it’s still important for them to get vaccinated against the virus.

“They’re still very likely to spread it to those who are either not vaccinated or who are vaccinated but may still be susceptible to the disease,” he said.

All of Newton’s vaccine clinics — for both Influenza and COVID-19 — are open to the public, regardless of whether or not people live in Newton. Second dose clinics are scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 4 at Oak Hill and Newton North High School and Dec. 9 at Bigelow Middle School.

Maureen Forry-Sorrell, a Newton resident whose daughter is immunocompromised, highly anticipated the vaccine approval for children — her 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were vaccinated at Boston Children’s Hospital shortly after the vaccine was approved.

“We have basically been waiting for the 5 to 10 age range to be approved for a very long time,” she said. “We knew that as soon as it was approved we were going to be first in line.”

Forry-Sorrell said she has been glad to see a lot of families in Newton moving forward with vaccinating their children.

“I’m happy to be part of a community that really seems willing to follow the science,” she said. “Doing what I consider to be the right thing as far as getting back to life as it should be.”

Advertisement

Colbi Edmonds can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.