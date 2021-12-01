Yet Abrams’ strong showing convinced national Democrats that Georgia should no longer be written off as a GOP stronghold. Her performance and subsequent organization persuaded Joe Biden to invest heavily in the state in 2020, and he became the first Democratic presidential candidate to capture it since 1992. The party later won a narrow Senate majority after victories in two special elections in the state.

She is unlikely to face serious competition in a Democratic primary, so the announcement sets up a likely rematch between Abrams and incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp. Their 2018 contest was one of the most narrowly decided races for governor that year and was dominated by allegations of voter suppression, which Kemp denied.

ATLANTA — Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democrat and leading voting rights activist, said Wednesday that she will launch another campaign to become the nation’s first Black woman governor.

The 2022 governor’s race will test whether those gains were a one-time phenomenon driven by discomfort with then-President Trump or marked the beginning of a more consequential political shift in a rapidly growing and diversifying South.

In a state where Democrats often sought — and failed — to win power by relying on Black voters and appealing to older white moderates, Abrams ran in 2018 as an unapologetic progressive. The 47-year-old Abrams embraced expanding Medicaid access, something a series of Republican governors have refused to do, and supported abortion rights.

Georgia remains narrowly divided, and voters often reject the president’s party during the first election of their presidency. But in abandoning nods at centrism, Abrams insists Democrats can attract new voters, including recent transplants to the booming Atlanta area, Black voters who hadn’t participated in previous elections, and younger, more liberal white voters.

Although Kemp defeated her by 1.4 percentage points, Abrams won 778,000 more votes than the previous Democrat to run for governor.

Associated Press

Trump tested positive for COVID days before it was revealed, Meadows says

Then-President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus days before he shared the debate stage with then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in September 2020, according to his former chief of staff and two others familiar with the former president’s test.

Trump’s positive test for the virus was on Sept. 26, 2020, according to an account by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in a new book obtained by The Guardian. Trump received a negative result from a different test shortly after his positive one. The Meadows account was confirmed Wednesday by two people who requested anonymity to discuss their knowledge of the former president’s health.

The timing means Trump would have had reason to believe he may have been infected with coronavirus three days before the Sept. 29 presidential debate and six days before he was hospitalized for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

The White House did not reveal the positive test publicly or to debate organizers at the time, Meadows wrote in his book, which is due to be published in coming days. It is unclear if Trump provided a separate sample for another test on Sept. 26 that yielded a negative result, or if the sample from his positive test was simply retested through other means.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Trump denied Meadows’s account of events.

‘’The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News,’’ Trump said. ‘’In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate.’’

Although both Trump and Meadows have a track record as unreliable narrators who do not always convey the truth, the two other officials familiar with the episode said Meadow’s account was accurate.

The revelation provides new evidence of Trump’s often reckless and cavalier approach to the health of those around him as he struggled through a chaotic response to the pandemic. In addition to potentially endangering Biden, his chief political rival, he also may have put moderator Chris Wallace and dozens of staff at risk during the 90-minute debate.

At least six of Trump’s aides who had close interactions with him starting on or after Sept. 26 later tested positive for COVID, including former first lady Melania Trump, senior adviser Hope Hicks, policy adviser Stephen Miller, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, according to a Washington Post tally.

Trump on Wednesday was furious that Meadows revealed the anecdote in his forthcoming book and that it was published via the liberal-leaning Guardian website, according to a person familiar with the former president’s reaction, who requested anonymity to reveal a private conversation.

Meadows through an emissary has offered to put out a statement ‘’clarifying things,’’ but that offer was rejected, the person said.

A spokesman for Meadows did not respond to a request for comment.

Biden was asked about the reports Wednesday after he delivered a speech on the nation’s clogged supply chains. ‘’I don’t think about the former president,’’ Biden said.

Washington Post

Muslim lawmakers to House Republican leaders: End Islamophobic remarks

House Republican leaders are facing calls to condemn Islamophobic remarks by members of their conference, amid mounting concern that their silence is enabling extremist rhetoric that contributes to bigotry and potential threats of violence toward Muslims.

At a Capitol news conference Tuesday, all three Muslim lawmakers serving in the House — Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and André Carson of Indiana — urged minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, to state that such attacks will not be tolerated within his party’s ranks.

‘’We cannot pretend that this hate speech from leading politicians doesn’t have real consequences,’’ said Omar, who recently introduced a bill to monitor and combat Islamophobia globally.

She played a threatening voice mail that she said she received the previous day, after Representative Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, accused her of ‘’anti-American and anti-semitic’' rhetoric in a video posted on social media.

‘’I myself have reported hundreds of threats on my life, often triggered by Republican attacks on my faith,’’ Omar said. ‘’And this week, once again, we saw another increase.’’

The embrace of Islamophobic rhetoric on the right is not new. In 2015, then-candidate Donald Trump called for a ‘’total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States,’’ and after winning the White House, Trump instituted a ban targeting foreign nationals from several Muslim-majority countries.

But even after Trump’s departure from the White House, the use of anti-Muslim language among some Republican lawmakers has grown, with recent statements by Boebert and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia among the latest examples.

Both lawmakers have referred to Omar as a member of the ‘’Jihad Squad.’’ Boebert has repeatedly told a story in which she likened Omar to a suicide bomber, while Greene on Tuesday described the Minnesota Democrat as ‘’bloodthirsty,’’ ‘’pro-Al Qaeda’' and ‘’basically an apologist for Islamic terrorists.’’

Washington Post