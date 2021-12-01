“There was no time to wait,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County, Michigan, said late Tuesday as the authorities released the names of the three students who were killed. “He tried to load him in the car to get him as fast as he could to a hospital, and he expired in the car.”

A sheriff’s deputy tried to rush Tate Myre, a 16-year-old who had recently won honors as a linebacker and tight end on his football team, to a hospital Tuesday after the teenager was shot at Oxford High School.

On Tuesday night, more than 25,000 people had signed a petition online to rename the school’s stadium after Tate, who had recently earned an all-region award from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

Advertisement

Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Hana St. Juliana, 14, also died in the attack.

At a news conference, Bouchard said officials did not know whether the victims had been targeted. “We don’t know where he went first or why,” Bouchard said of the suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore who has not been named.

Eight other people were injured, Bouchard said, including a 14-year-old girl who was in critical condition with chest and neck wounds; a 15-year-old boy who was in critical condition with a head wound; a 17-year-old girl who was also in critical condition with chest wounds a 14-year-old boy with serious jaw and head wounds; a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the neck; a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the left leg; and a 17-year-old boy who was wounded in the hip.

The sheriff said the wounded 14-year-old was placed on a ventilator after surgery: “It’s looking very tough for this young girl.”

A 47-year-old teacher whose shoulder was grazed by a bullet was discharged from a hospital after being treated.

Advertisement

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.