State-sponsored mobile clinics — at locations that include senior centers, high schools, and grocery stores— are scheduled across Massachusetts this month. The mobil operations are aimed at supplementing booster appointments at pharmacies and health clinics, which have become difficult to quickly secure. Weeks-long waits remain, in some instances. ( Here is the complete list of short-term mobile sites.)

“If we can find a way to work with our colleagues in local government ... we’ll look for ways to put more shots on the table,” Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday. “My goal here is to make sure everybody who is eligible for a booster and wants one, gets one, because it’s an important part of staying safe, especially through this part of the season.”

With COVID-19 cases on the rise and concerns about the new Omicron variant growing, more Massachusetts residents are seeking COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, pushing the state to find ways to keep pace with the demand.

Baker has repeatedly said there is no shortage of vaccines, but he noted on GBH radio Sunday that there has been a “significant increase” in booster demand since Nov. 18, when all residents age 18 and over became eligible for the additional shot.

About 55,000 shots are administered statewide each day, including boosters and first and second vaccine doses, he added. When vaccine demand peaked in the spring, 80,000 doses were being dispensed daily.

COVID-19 cases across the state have been increasing, along with positivity rates.

Health experts and vaccine developers have urged residents to shore up their immunity with an additional dose, and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention Monday expanded its booster recommendation to include all adults.

People should get their booster shot if they received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago, or if they received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine at least two months ago. Residents can continue to book appointments through pharmacies’ and clinics’ websites, or via vaxfinder.mass.gov.

Some clinics, including at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, offer walk-in appointments.

Massachusetts continues to be among the most vaccinated states in the nation, according to the CDC. But only 28 percent, or 1 million, of the 3.6 million eligible Massachusetts residents who were initially vaccinated six months ago have received a booster.

Baker reiterated Tuesday that he will not implement a vaccine mandate in Massachusetts, though Mayor Michelle Wu has hinted that high-risk indoor settings in Boston may soon require a proof of vaccination.

