WASHINGTON - Symone Sanders, a senior adviser and the chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving the position, according to two administration officials with knowledge of the matter.

Sanders, who served as a senior adviser for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, has been one of Harris's most vocal and public defenders during the first year of her historic vice presidency.

Harris, the nation's first female vice president and the first person of Black and Asian descent to hold the post, faced criticism that she hasn't done enough to address the issues in her portfolio, including tackling the root causes of immigration and attacks on voting rights. She has also battled claims of staff dysfunction.