Thanks to Adrian Walker and the Globe for the good news about Reginald Dwayne Betts creating a library in what most likely was Malcolm X’s cell at MCI-Norfolk (“Bringing prisoners the freedom to dream: In cell tied to Malcolm X, a former convict builds a library to inspire,” Page A1, Nov. 26). And kudos to the Norfolk superintendent, Nelson Alves, for his role in making it possible.
I have had the unusual pleasure of working with dozens of students at MCI-Norfolk as an English composition and literature teacher, first in the 1980s for the now-defunct University of Massachusetts Boston program and, in recent years, for the Boston University Prison Education Program. The vast majority of students were respectful, good-natured, and friendly, and in their studies many were bright or curious or diligent (sometimes all three), often much smarter than me, and, on occasion, nothing less than brilliant.
I don’t know that you’d necessarily be hard put to find these qualities in mainstream students of privilege you might encounter on the street, but it was inspiring, though dispiriting in a way, to find these qualities in people who were generally born and raised with the odds against them. If conditions on that proverbial street had been otherwise and the cultural and monetary wealth more fairly distributed, I’m sure many of my students would have arrived at that happy state of heart and mind without having to commit the crimes that got them locked away, often for decades and lifetimes, in prisons that have libraries and education programs.
Scott Ruescher
Cambridge