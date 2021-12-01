Thanks to Adrian Walker and the Globe for the good news about Reginald Dwayne Betts creating a library in what most likely was Malcolm X’s cell at MCI-Norfolk (“Bringing prisoners the freedom to dream: In cell tied to Malcolm X, a former convict builds a library to inspire,” Page A1, Nov. 26). And kudos to the Norfolk superintendent, Nelson Alves, for his role in making it possible.

I have had the unusual pleasure of working with dozens of students at MCI-Norfolk as an English composition and literature teacher, first in the 1980s for the now-defunct University of Massachusetts Boston program and, in recent years, for the Boston University Prison Education Program. The vast majority of students were respectful, good-natured, and friendly, and in their studies many were bright or curious or diligent (sometimes all three), often much smarter than me, and, on occasion, nothing less than brilliant.