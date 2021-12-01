The 33-year-old Paxton has a 3.59 career ERA with a 57-33 record in his time with the Mariners (2013-18, 2021) and Yankees (2019-20). He will likely start the season on the injured list as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery in April 2021, but should pitch sometime in 2022.

Alex Speier reports that the Sox have reached a one-year, $10 million deal with Paxton , which also includes club options for the 2023-24 seasons that could make the deal worth up to $35 million.

The Red Sox needed some help in their starting rotation after the departure of Eduardo Rodriguez to the Tigers, and they’re hoping to get it in lefthander James Paxton.

When Paxton returns, he’ll join Chris Sale as the staff’s main lefthanded pitchers. But beyond that, a healthy Paxton offers intriguing upside in the form of overpowering stuff, which has helped him strike out nearly 10 batters per nine innings in his career.

Here are a few things to know about the Red Sox’ new pitcher.

His nickname is ‘The Big Maple’

A quick look into Paxton’s back story will tell you how he got that nickname.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 230-pound lefthander is originally from British Columbia. He even played for the North Delta Blue Jays of the British Columbia Premier League, a competitive youth league, and was part of Team Canada’s junior national team.

After starring for three years at the University of Kentucky, Paxton was drafted by the Blue Jays in the first round in 2009. However, he declined to sign with Toronto and ended up playing in an independent league before the Mariners selected him with a fourth-round pick in 2010.

He’s (usually) a hard thrower

Paxton has thrown his four-seam fastball an average of 95.8 miles per hour over the course of his career, according to FanGraphs.

His lowest average fastball velocity for a season was in 2020, after he had lumbar surgery in February to remove a cyst. Aside from that year, Paxton has regularly been in the 70th percentile or higher in average fastball velocity, per Baseball Savant.

That four-seamer is especially tough to square up because it boasts impressive movement toward righthanded hitters and away from lefties. In 2020, Paxton’s four-seam fastball averaged 14 inches of horizontal break, which was about 7 inches more on average than the rest of the league.

Then, once Paxton gets opponents’ bats sped up, he can change speeds with a cut fastball in the mid to high 80s and a devastating wipeout breaking ball.

He threw a no-hitter — in Canada

No-hitters are magical in and of themselves. But Paxton’s no-hit gem in a 5-0 Mariners win on May 8, 2018, was extra special.

The opponent he dispatched without a hit with just 99 pitches? The same Blue Jays organization that drafted him in 2009. Even better: Paxton did it on the road in his home country, making him the first Canadian major league pitcher ever to do so.

The “Big Maple” is the second Canadian-born player to throw a no-hitter, after Dick Fowler did it for the Philadelphia A’s in 1945.

He has struggled with injuries

If there’s one big caveat with Paxton, it’s health. He has spent time on the disabled list for a variety of issues, including forearm strains, pectoral muscle strains, and back problems.

His surgery prior to the pandemic-delayed 2020 season cost him several months of preparation, and he made only five appearances that year for the Yankees after struggling with diminished velocity.

He left his first start of 2021 against the White Sox with elbow discomfort. Within a week, Seattle announced that Paxton would undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, which took place at the end of April.

When he’s been available, though, he’s been very good. If he can be healthy and effective in 2022, the Red Sox can keep him around past the end of the season.