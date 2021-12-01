Where: Gillette Stadium

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Marblehead — Jim Rudloff (13th season, 115-28); North Attleborough — Don Johnson (13th season, 103-36).

Scoring: Marblehead — 34.6 ppg; North Attleborough — 31.9 ppg.

Defense: Marblehead — 12.4 ppg; North Attleborough — 15.6 ppg.

The heavies up front: Marblehead — AJ Andriano (6 feet 2 inches, 230 pounds); North Attleborough — Zachary Gallagher (6-2, 276).

Stat check: North Attleborough had a losing record midway through October, but the Red Rocketeers rocketed back into contention after switching from a spread to the pistol offense. Tyler DeMattio moved from under center to tailback and created a potent running duo with Tyler Bannon that has averaged 39.3 points per game over a six-game winning streak. The Red Rocketeers have rushed for 2,600-plus yards. DeMattio (1,034 yards on 138 carries) led all Division 3 scorers, accounting for 23 touchdowns, 2 field goals and 33 extra points. At the point of attack of the spread, Marblehead’s Josh Robertson has racked up 28 touchdown passes, 2,287 yards, and a 71 percent completion percentage. His top targets are Connor Cronin (61 catches, 786 yards, 8 touchdowns) and James Doody (29 catches, 616 yards, 7 TDs). Cronin also added 569 yards with six scores on the ground, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. But it’s been the Magicians’ defense that has impressed most in the playoffs, allowing just 7 points in each of their three postseason wins.

The captains: Marblehead — QB Josh Robertson (Sr.), TE/LB James Doody (Sr.), WR/DB Craig Michalowski (Sr.), DL/OL AJ Andriano (Sr.); North Attleborough — RB/LB Tyler DeMattio (Sr.), RB/LB Tyler Bannon (Sr.), OL/DL Jared Vacher (Sr.).

Seniors on the roster: Marblehead — 19; North Attleborough — 14.

Last Bowl appearance: North Attleborough — 2017; Marblehead — 2016.

OUTLOOK

Marblehead’s undefeated record and 19-game winning streak — the longest in Massachusetts — is enough to make the Magicians the favorite. But North Attleborough has been arguably the hottest team in the state, steamrolling to Gillette after a 2-3 start. Don’t expect the Rocketeers to take over the skies in Foxboro, but freshman quarterback Chase Frioli is capable of taking a shot if the defense cheats in to stop the reputable running game. Marblehead moves fast on offense, but it plays physical. Robertson has weapons and throws a good deep ball. The Magicians are dangerous in the flats and in the screen game as well, which loosens up defenses for a bruising rushing attack behind Cronin and George Percy. Expect this to be a very physical contest that is won on third down.

PREDICTION

Marblehead’s defense makes enough stops and Robertson and the offense are able to sustain enough long drives to keep the ball away from DeMattio and the Red Rocketeers’ rushing attack. An early lead would let Marblehead control the pace and earn its first state title.

Marblehead 28, North Attleborough 21