After discussing his decision to join the Mets for a record-setting average of $43.3 million per season, Scherzer was asked for his take on the labor talks.

The press conference was conducted remotely because Scherzer was in Texas attending what proved to be largely fruitless negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Players Association for a new collective bargaining agreement.

Max Scherzer was formally introduced as a member of the New York Mets on Wednesday after agreeing to a three-year, $130 million contract earlier in the week.

“When you look at how the 2016 CBA agreement and how that has worked over the past five years, as players, we see major problems in it,” Scherzer said.

Scherzer, who is now guaranteed career earnings of at least $354 million, may not be the best spokesman for the players as they seek a bigger piece of baseball’s economic pie.

His timing is a little off, too. Teams have spent roughly $1.8 billion on free agents and contract extensions already this offseason, and that’s with Kris Bryant, Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman, and Trevor Story still available and the Yankees yet to flex their muscles.

The Cubs, who were supposedly taking a step back, signed Marcus Stroman on Wednesday. It’s all happening.

Some of the most aggressive teams — the Blue Jays, Mariners, Mets, Rangers, and Tigers — didn’t make the playoffs last season. Even the rarely relevant Marlins are spending.

Maybe the Red Sox will eventually venture out of the Dollar Store and get their fans excited.

But Scherzer does have a point.

As teams become more adept at using data to predict performance, players in their 30s are being pushed aside by younger, less-expensive replacements. Only superstar-level talents are positioned to cash in as they age.

That’s fine. But teams should reward those young players by paying them closer to what they are worth. Instead, approximately three dozen players account for half the money paid out in salaries.

Stars get the headlines. But most players have careers like 30-year-old Kevin Plawecki, who accepted a one-year, $2.25 million deal from the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Baseball’s clunky arbitration system for players with 3–6 years of service time needs to be tuned up, if not scrapped entirely. Players should have a quicker path to free agency than a six-year wait.

It’s also bad for the sport that teams have economic incentive to hold young stars in the minor leagues to restrict how quickly they can attain free agency.

New rules are needed to discourage teams like the Baltimore Orioles from tanking as they have the last three seasons. Scherzer raised the point of competitiveness during his press conference, saying it was something every player was concerned about.

They should be. Four teams lost 101 or more games last season. Tankers can’t be allowed to endlessly collect revenue sharing checks and top draft choices. Baseball has gotten to a point where a draft lottery is needed, or something radical like prohibiting clubs from drafting in the top three or five in consecutive years.

But beyond the competitiveness issue, the players appear to have little interest in improving what has become an increasingly monotonous product on the field.

The universal DH would be a good place to start. Try a pitch clock to speed up the pace of play, and come up with a way to restrict shifting so more balls are put in play. That will get more runners on base.

Fix the replay system, too. The idea should be to change egregiously incorrect calls, not kill three minutes trying to decide if a runner lifted his leg off the base by a few millimeters while a glove was held on him.

It could fall to commissioner Rob Manfred to implement any new on-field rules. But you’d hope the players will want to have some say in the future of their sport.

The events of the last week proved baseball is financially healthy and that any protracted bickering would be a terrible look for the game. A lockout in December is largely meaningless if an agreement is made by late January. That would give all concerned time to finish roster building ahead of spring training.

Let’s get the focus back where it belongs.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.