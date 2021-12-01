Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Celtics, who had their full roster available for just the sixth time this season. Sixers star Joel Embiid was held to 13 points on 3-of-17 shooting, and Philadelphia made just 37.1 percent of its shots overall.

In the end, an ugly game had a fulfilling end, as the Celtics escaped with an 88-87 victory when Robert Williams blocked a Georges Niang 3-point attempt from the right corner.

Footage from the Celtics’ game against the 76ers on Wednesday night will not end up in a museum anytime soon. But considering how this bumpy season has started, the Celtics are certainly not concerned about style points.

Advertisement

Although the game was not exactly beautiful, it was close. The Celtics briefly held a 12-point lead at the start of the game, but neither team led by more than 5 points after the first quarter.

With the score tied at 82, Tatum drilled a tough 20-footer from the right baseline as he was falling down with 1:53 left.

Dennis Schröder added a pair of free throws before Embiid pulled Philadelphia within 86-84 with 54 seconds remaining. But Schröder then attacked for a layup that stretched Boston’s lead back to 4.

After a timeout, Danny Green drilled a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key with 28.7 seconds left that pulled the 76ers within 88-87. The timing was significant, because Philadelphia did not need to foul to get the ball back.

Schröder was forced into a contested fadeaway from the foul line area and it was an air ball, and the 76ers grabbed the rebound and called timeout with 6.1 seconds left.

Philadelphia struggled to get the ball inbounds from its sideline, and the pass eventually came to Tobias Harris, who was guarded tightly by Al Horford well beyond the top of the key. He eventually fired a pass to Niang in the right corner, but Williams blocked his rushed 3-point attempt, securing the win.

Advertisement

Observations from the game:

⋅ Robert Williams returned after missing the last three games because of a non-COVID illness, and it did not take him long to make an impact. He converted a lob from Marcus Smart on Boston’s first possession, providing a reminder of how dangerous he can be at the rim. But his teammates did not forget. He threw down another alley-oop from Jayson Tatum, finished a one-handed try on a pass from Schröder, and added one more on a deep pass from Smart. Williams provides such a unique skillset on this team, and even when he is not making alley-oops, just the possibility creates opportunities elsewhere.

⋅ Smart followed up his game-opening assist to Williams with a nice dish to Al Horford for a 3-pointer. He had four first-quarter assists and his playmaking provided a boost. But he had a few questionable passes in the third quarter, including when he passed up a fast-break layup and flipped a behind-the-back pass to Williams and the ball caromed out of bounds.

⋅ The Celtics took an early 16-4 lead after the Sixers started the game by missing 9 of their first 10 shots. But the end of the first quarter was a bit of a mess for Boston. Philadelphia had missed all five of its 3-point attempts before Shake Milton connected on a pair. Then the Celtics botched a good two-for-one opportunity before Milton broke free for a layup that gave Philadelphia its first lead, 21-20.

Advertisement

⋅ Boston had its full lineup available for just the sixth time this season, and it provided a potential glimpse of how coach Ime Udoka might use his rotations moving forward. Schröder, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams and Enes Kanter Freedom were the only reserves to appear through the first three quarters, and they all played at least 11 minutes during that time.

⋅ Kanter Freedom received a loud ovation when he checked in midway through the first quarter. The center, who was formerly known as Enes Kanter, changed his name as part of his US Citizenship ceremony on Monday. He had 4 points and 4 rebounds in 12 first-half minutes.

⋅ The Celtics led at halftime, 44-40, but the lead felt a bit tenuous considering Embiid was just 1 for 9 from the field and 2 or 4 from the foul line for Philadelphia. The Celtics did a good job of swarming Embiid with timely double-teams when he looked to post up, with Horford leading the way against his former Philadelphia teammate. Embiid was mostly forced to either pass the ball or fire up contested jumpers, but he was unable to overpower Boston’s defense and earn consistent trips to the foul line.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.