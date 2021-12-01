Wednesday’s action kicks off three days of the top teams fighting for their shot at hoisting the championship trophy.

For weeks, teams across Massachusetts have battled it out in the first statewide tournament to make it to Gillette Stadium.

The Globe will have live updates from every game, beginning with Wednesday’s Division 8, 7, and 5 Super Bowls.

Follow along below.

Wednesday’s schedule

3 p.m.: Division 8 Super Bowl | Hull vs. Randolph

5:30 p.m.: Division 7 Super Bowl | Cohasset vs. Wahconah

8 p.m.: Division 5 Super Bowl | North Reading vs. Swampscott

Stilphen TD gives Hull 7-0 lead over Randolph — 3:34 p.m.

Hull strikes first and takes a 7-0 lead. On the second play of the second quarter, Jaden Stilphen barrels up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown run. A botched punt attempt by Randolph set up a short field for the Pirates.

Hull, Randolph scoreless after 1st quarter — 3:30 p.m.

Hull and Randolph are tied 0-0 after one quarter of play in the Division 8 Super Bowl. The Pirates had the best scoring chance of the opening frame, driving to the Randolph red zone before Chris Paul stopped Hull quarterback Luke Richardson on a scamper to force a turnover on downs. Randolph had trouble with the snap on a punt attempt from their own end in the final minute of the quarter, setting up Hull with prime field position. Hull will have 2nd and 7 from the Randolph 20-yard line to start the second quarter.

Live from Gillette Stadium — 3:06 p.m.

On site at Gillette Stadium for the first of eight Super Bowl matchups over the next three days. The opening game of today’s triple header is a South Shore League battle between Hull and Randolph in the Division 8 final. The Pirates won the first meeting of the season, 26-6, on Oct. 1. Randolph won the coin toss and elected to differ. Kickoff coming momentarily.

Hull vs. Randolph prediction — 3:00 p.m.

By Cam Kerry

The first time these South Shore League Tobin Division rivals clashed Oct. 1, Hull emerged victorious, 26-6. Both teams have improved considerably since, and the Blue Devils were missing several impact players in the earlier game. Two months to the day later, the teams will meet again, featuring contrasting styles. Randolph has a physical attack, determined to control the clock and get the ball to its playmakers. Hull relies on its speed and athleticism, but is able to compete in the trenches. One matchup to watch: can Randolph senior linebackers Paul Goggin and Sebastian Jouissance slow John Gianibas and eliminate the big play.

PREDICTION

This matchup will be determined at the line of scrimmage. The Hull offense has been explosive in three postseason games, averaging 31.3 points per game. Randolph is allowing just 8.3 points per game in the postseason. If the Blue Devils can extend drives and move the ball with their ground-and-pound style of offense, the defense will be aided in slowing Hull’s dynamic playmakers. Randolph 21, Hull 20

Hull (9-3) vs. Randolph (7-4): Preview — 2:55 p.m.

What: Division 8 Super Bowl

When: Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Where: Gillette Stadium

TV, radio: Patriots.com, CBSBoston.com, CBS Boston app; WBMS-FM 101.1

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: Hull — Michael O’Donnell (fifth season, 28-25); Randolph — Jonathan Marshall (second season, 8-9)

Scoring: Hull — 24.3; Randolph — 23.3

Defense: Hull — 17.5; Randolph — 19.5

The heavies up front: Hull — junior center Aidan Murphy (6-foot, 195 pounds); Randolph — junior right tackle Chris Paul (6-5, 290).

Stat check: Hull has a slightly higher margin of victory — 6.8 to 3.8 — the offensive output is nearly identical, despite contrasting styles. The Pirates feature a balanced offense; junior tailback John Gianibas has accumulated 1,300-plus yards on the ground. Not to be outdone, junior quarterback Luke Richardson has completed 56 percent of his passes, also for 1,300 yards. The Pirates’ explosive playmakers can burst a game open quickly. On the other side, the double wing offense the Blue Devils employ grinds down the clock. With three players with 500-plus yards this season, the Blue Devils will look to complement their run heavy-attack with opportunistic throws down the field.

The captains: Hull — RB/TE Aidan Robey (Sr.), FB/DE/LB Jaden Stilphen (Sr.), G/DT Ryan Dunn (Sr.); Randolph — ILB/FB Paul Goggin (Sr.), RB/OLB Malik White (Sr.), QB/DB Gardy Augustin (Jr.)

Seniors on roster: Hull — 7; Randolph — 8

Last Bowl appearance: Hull — 1996; Randolph — first appearance

How Hull and Randolph made it to the Super Bowl — 2:35 p.m.

By Cam Kerry

The two teams have earned their title shot.

On the road to Gillette, No. 4 seed Hull (9-3) dispatched No. 1 seed Hoosac Valley, 39-22, in the semifinals at Shepherd Hill in Charlton. Randolph, the 10th seed, went to the Berkshires to topple Lee, 24-9, ventured to Ware to oust the Indians, 16-10, and then to Sudbury to edge Oxford, 8-6.

“We have earned the right to play on this field,” second-year Randolph coach Jonathan Marshall said. “It’s historical when you think about all of the big moments that the Patriots have produced there. It’s hard to put into words.”

Last spring Randolph, with just 17 players in the program, finished a disheartening 1-5 record in the Fall II season. Flash forward six months and the varsity has recorded its most successful season, and the JV team completed its first full season, with 38 players between the two teams. Marshall also established a middle school program this fall.

“It hasn’t even been a full calendar year coaching these kids,” Marshall said. “It makes me appreciate each and every one one of these players. It’s all on the kids man. They earned that and they competed. We really had to pay it forward — we took our licks. One of my goals was to turn this from a team into a program and achieve consistency within the program.”

In Hull vs. Randolph, two rivals face off — 2:30 p.m.

By Cam Kerry

The Hull football program has not played in an MIAA Super Bowl in a quarter century. The Pirates defeated Ashland in 1977, and Bishop Fenwick in 1996.

Randolph has never competed for a championship. At 7-4, the Blue Devils are enjoying the best season in program history.

The South Shore League Tobin Division rivals will meet for the second time this season Wednesday (3 p.m.), but at Gillette Stadium, where the victor will be the Division 8 state champion.

“You always want to get there, but always wonder if you can,” fifth-year Hull coach Michael O’Donnell said. “We’re going to enjoy the moment and the opportunity, but it’s definitely special to be in this position.”

