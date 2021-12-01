The enormity of the gap virtually guarantees baseball’s first work stoppage in the last 26 years. A brief and possibly last-ditch seven-minute conversation between the respective leaders of each side’s bargaining group ended Wednesday afternoon when the MLB contingent, without comment, walked briskly out of the hotel where the players are holding meetings and where the sides have been meeting the last couple of days.

IRVING, Texas – With just hours left before their collective bargaining agreement expires, Major League Baseball players and owners remained far apart in their positions on core economic issues, according to a source familiar with the union’s positions.

Advertisement

The collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday evening, after which at some point the expectation remains that MLB will decide to begin a lockout that will shut down the industry.

Negotiations may yet resume, but on Wednesday afternoon, the union told its players to expect no more negotiations here. The union has been told that the owners will never agree to changes on the six-year minimum it takes for a player to become a free agent, changes to the revenue sharing system, and changes to rules regarding service time transactions. In addition, the source said, if the union drops those requests, the owners in turn will make unspecified, binding proposals in other areas, including the competitive balance tax and reserve system.

An article headlined “The latest on the CBA negotiations” on MLB’s website Wednesday morning prompted the source to offer the union’s perspective on the sides’ differences.

The article said the union “hasn’t moved away from its original proposal from May,” a statement the source disputed. On Tuesday, according to the source, the union made a number of proposals the owners said they did not agree with and would not counter against.

Advertisement

Among those changes were, for the first time, an agreement from the union for expanded playoffs if it’s part of a larger package. The format offered by the union is different from what the owners are seeking.

Regarding the union’s pursuit of broader changes to core economic issues such as shortening service time to become a free agent and service time manipulation, the union has seen the owners’ responses of an age 29-½ minimum to become a free agent and elimination of arbitration in favor of a pool of money for younger players as radical and unresponsive to the changes the union is seeking.

The union agreed to patches on uniforms. It also proposed what it deemed a modest increase in the minimum salary and a small increase in the competitive balance tax. The source said the union has not received any proposals from MLB about on-field changes such as pitch clocks, defensive shifts, and automated strike zones.

Max Scherzer, one of eight members of the executive subcommittee that is the top-level bargaining unit of the players, issued a pessimistic outlook on the prospects of the baseball industry avoiding the work stoppage during his introductory Zoom call with the Mets held at the players’ hotel.

”Hearing the tone in negotiations, the lockout seems like that’s a very likely scenario,” said Scherzer.

Incentivizing winning and eliminating tanking are central to the players’ wish list for the next CBA, said Scherzer.

Advertisement

”Adjustments have to be made to bring up the competition … When we don’t have that, we have issues.

”We’re trying to make the game better, more competitive. We’re absolutely committed to doing that. It’s just not me, it’s everybody. It’s obvious to all of the players.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.