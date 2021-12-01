The 23-year-old Jones is certainly not the first Patriot to monetize his initials and jersey number. Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady launched his TB12 brand in 2013, while retired wide receiver Julian Edelman followed suit with “JE11.”

Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has filed to trademark “MJ10,” according to an application from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The application, filed Friday by Mac 10 Enterprises, indicates Jones plans to sell “MJ10″-branded clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Jones is also not the first Patriots player to file for a new trademark this season. On Nov. 4, outside linebacker Matthew Judon filed a request to trademark the silhouette of his sack celebration. Judon, who has a career-high 11.5 sacks this season, intends to use the logo on clothing and accessories.

Outside of building his own brand, Jones has secured at least two endorsement deals in his first NFL season.

In August, Boston-based athletic company Nobull announced a multiyear deal with Jones. He has since appeared in a commercial and regularly sported the brand’s training gear. Then in October, Massachusetts-based HarborOne Bank announced that Jones had joined the company as its spokesperson. As of a result of the two-year agreement, Jones is scheduled to appear in print, radio, and television commercials.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.