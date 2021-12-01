Plawecki, 30, hit .287/.349/.389 in 64 games for the Red Sox in 2021. In addition to that solid offensive production, he also emerged as the primary catcher for All-Star Nate Eovaldi, who had a 3.28 ERA while holding hitters to a .644 OPS with Plawecki behind the plate in 96 innings last year.

Backup catcher, DJ, and laundry cart enthusiast Kevin Plawecki and the Red Sox agreed on a one-year deal for the 2022 season. According to a major league source, the deal is for $2.25 million.

Off the field, Plawecki was a central figure in two pillars of the team’s culture. He helped introduce the laundry cart ride through the dugout to celebrate home runs in the waning days of 2020, and in 2021, he was the guiding force behind the emergence of “Dancing on My Own,” by Calum Scott, as a team anthem.

Advertisement

The 2022 season is Plawecki’s final year of arbitration eligibility before reaching free agency. The Sox signed the 2012 first-rounder as a free agent (after Cleveland elected not to tender him a contract) after the 2019 season.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.