The 33-year-old made just one appearance — pitching just 1 1/3 innings — for the Mariners in 2021 before season-ending Tommy John surgery. That followed a 2020 campaign in which the hard-throwing lefthander was limited to 20 1/3 innings with the Yankees by elbow woes.

According to a major league source, the Red Sox have reached an agreement, pending a physical, with lefthander James Paxton on a one-year, $10 million deal for 2022 that includes a two-year club option for the 2023-24 seasons. If the option is exercised, the deal could be worth as much as $35 million.

With a lockout looming, the Red Sox appear on the verge of adding another starting pitcher.

Prior to those injury-riddled seasons, however, Paxton had emerged as a solid mid-rotation starter, forging a 38-17 record and 3.54 ERA with a 30.1 percent strikeout rate while averaging 27 starts and 149 innings with the Mariners and Yankees from 2017-19. He was one of the harder-throwing starting lefties in the A.L., sitting at 95-96 mph with a cutter and curveball that made him a very uncomfortable at-bat for both righties and lefties.

If Paxton follows a normal Tommy John rehab process of 16-18 months, he could emerge as a rotation reinforcement in the second half of 2022, much as Chris Sale did following his return last August from a surgery that took place in March 2020. And if Paxton appears healthy with his arsenal resembling that which he featured before his elbow woes, he could emerge as part of the team’s longer-term rotation.

Paxton joins Michael Wacha (signed to a one-year, $7 million deal) as starters signed by the Sox since lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez left the Sox to sign a five-year, $77 million deal with the Tigers earlier this offseason.

In some ways, with the Paxton deal, the Sox are investing $10 million in a pair of lottery tickets – one on the possibility of a healthy Paxton contributing down the stretch in 2022, the other that he will be healthy enough to make two more years of his services at up to $25 million a worthwhile deal. If he does not bounce back, then the Sox would be able to walk away from the deal after next season without tying up future payroll.

News of the agreement was first reported by Chad Dey of Sportsnet 650.

