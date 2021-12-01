Complicating matters for the Cowboys will be the absence of at least six coaches — including head coach Mike McCarthy — and at least two players because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Those slides set up a pivotal NFC clash in the Superdome on Thursday night when Dallas (7-4) visits New Orleans (5-6).

The Saints have lost four straight for the first time since 2015 and the Cowboys have been just one victory better during their past four games.

Rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright and right tackle Terence Steele are the players out. Wide receiver Amari Cooper was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He has missed the past two games.

McCarthy tested positive Monday and has been participating in virtual meetings.

“One thing about Zoom meetings, especially having gone through it last year, our process is much better in the virtual setting than it was last year,” McCarthy said. “I am confident in the way the information is distributed and the ability of the coaches present” at practice and meetings.

The Saints experienced a similar challenge in Week 2, heading to Carolina without eight assistant coaches. That game didn’t go well for New Orleans; the 26-7 defeat was their second-most lopsided loss this season.

The worst loss, however, came in their previous game on Thanksgiving night — a 31-6 drubbing by the Bills that had coach Sean Payton saying he’d need to look at everything his team is doing and who is doing it.

One significant change could come at quarterback. Trevor Siemian has lost all four of his starts since helping the Saints beat the Buccaneers in a game that saw Jameis Winston go down with a season-ending knee injury.

But now Taysom Hill’s recovery from a partial plantar fascia tear appears far enough along that he could either start or play significant snaps at quarterback.

“There’s nothing like playing quarterback in this league and so certainly that requires an additional amount of energy and responsibility,” Hill said. “You have a greater ability to affect the outcome of a game.”

Murray, Hopkins practice

Quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins were at practice for the Cardinals on Wednesday in a sign the team’s top two playmakers might be ready to return after a three-game absence.

Even defensive end J.J. Watt was seen on the practice field, doing conditioning work off to the side despite a shoulder injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season.

Arizona (9-2) has the NFL’s best record and has regained some relatively fresh legs after a long-awaited bye week. The Cardinals hope the Thanksgiving break will allow them to work with a healthier roster when they play at Chicago on Sunday.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray and Hopkins were both “limited” during Wednesday’s workout.

“We want to make sure they feel good and ease them back into the week,” Kingsbury said. “Tomorrow, we’ll have pads on and hopefully they can do a little more.”

Murray is dealing with a sprained ankle while Hopkins has a hamstring injury. The third-year quarterback said his ankle feels good and he’s “hopeful” he’ll play against the Bears, adding that he didn’t feel the missed games would hurt his timing.

“Practice today, the first couple of lob reps, it felt like I’ve been doing it the past three, four weeks,” Murray said.

Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice for the Bears, though Andy Dalton got the first-team snaps on Wednesday.

Whether the prized rookie or veteran will start against the Cardinals remains to be seen.

Fields had not practiced since he cracked ribs in the loss to the Ravens on Nov. 21 and was replaced by Dalton.

Texans cancel practice

The Texans canceled practice and all other in-person activities Wednesday on the advice of their medical team because some players weren’t feeling well. Coach David Culley said they have not had any positive COVID-19 tests. Culley, speaking to reporters via Zoom, said that the team would resume normal operations Thursday. “We’ve got a few players that are under the weather right now, a little sick, and our medical team just felt like that it’d be best for us for precautionary reasons just to keep them home.” … Giants quarterback Daniel Jones practiced on a limited basis despite a strained neck and he hopes to play this weekend against the Dolphins in Miami. “I think it’s just sore,” Jones said after a short workout. “I’m feeling much better today and expect I’ll continue to feel better and better every day.” Concern about Jones’s playing status blew up Tuesday night when it was reported he sustained a neck injury in a win over the Eagles on Sunday and there was a chance he might miss a game … Desperate for depth at running back, the Seahawks signed 36-year-old Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. There’s no guarantee Peterson will be added to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but with Chris Carson out for the season, and Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer missing last Monday night’s game because of injuries, the Seahawks opted to add the veteran Peterson, who appeared in three games earlier this season for the Titans.