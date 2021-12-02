Author readings for Dec. 5-11

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Jenna Blum (“Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog”) reads in person at noon at Wellesley Books . . . Alexandra Marshall (”The Silence of Your Name: The Afterlife of a Suicide”), Robin Davidson (”Mrs. Schmetterling”), and Martin Edmunds (”Flame in a Stable”) are in conversation with Askold Melnyczuk at 3 p.m. at Arrowsmith Press.
MONDAY
Pavla Šimková (”Urban Archipelago: An Environmental History of the Boston Harbor Islands”) reads virtually and in person at 5:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . Jodi Picoult (”Wish You Were Here”) is in conversation with Elin Hilderbrand in person at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $30 for admission and a signed copy of the book to be picked up at the theatre) . . . Shannon Hale and LeUyen Pham (”Friends: The Series Boxed Set: Real Friends, Best Friends, Friends Forever”) are in conversation with Gene Yang, Vera Brosgol, and Jerry Craft at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Howard W. French (”Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members, $5 for non-members) . . . Steven V. Roberts (”Cokie: A Life Well Lived”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum . . . Marjan Kamali (”The Stationery Shop”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Wayland Free Public Library.
TUESDAY
Advertisement
Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen (”The Library: A Fragile History”) are in conversation with Nicholas Basbanes at noon at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members, $5 for non-members) . . . Huma Abedin (“Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds”) is in conversation with Tiziana Dearing virtually and in person at 6 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (virtual tickets are $5; in-person tickets are $5 for students, $15 for general seating, and $25 for premium seating) . . . Joseph Knox (”True Crime Story”) is in conversation with Stuart Turton at 6 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . H. W. Brands (”Our First Civil War: Patriots and Loyalists in the American Revolution”) is in conversation with Ryan Woods and Catherine Allgor at 6 p.m. at American Ancestors by New England Historic Genealogical Society (tickets are $50 and includes a shipped signed copy of the book) . . . Andrew E. Budson (”Seven Steps to Managing Your Memory: What’s Normal, What’s Not, and What to Do About It”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Mansfield Public Library . . . Matthew Aucoin (”The Impossible Art: Adventures in Opera”) is in conversation with Garth Greenwell at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kimmery Martin (”Doctors and Friends”) is in conversation with Suzanne Koven at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Chris McLaughlin (”Mississippi Barking: Hurricane Katrina and a Life That Went to the Dogs”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Matt Tavares (“Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Michael J. Fox (“No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality”) is in conversation with Willie Geist at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (tickets are $19.11 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up, or $23.11 for admission and a copy of the book to be shipped).
Advertisement
WEDNESDAY
Advertisement
Anne Tucker Roberts (”Across the Spectrum: Mothers of Autistic Children Speak!”) reads at 3 p.m. at Paul Pratt Memorial Library . . . Lee A. Farrow (”Alexis in America: A Russian Grand Duke’s Tour, 1871-1872″) reads virtually and in person at 5:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . Siri Hustvedt (”Mothers, Fathers, and Others: Essays”) is in conversation with Danielle Spencer at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Jason Reynolds and Raúl the Third (”Stuntboy, in the Meantime”) are in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $14.86 for admission and a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be picked up, or $23.81 for admission and a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be shipped) . . . Mary Baures (”Awakening Awe: An Illustrated Journey to Reverence”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library.
Advertisement
THURSDAY
Sharon M. Draper (”Out of My Heart”) is in conversation with Jamie Sumner at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Dorie Greenspan (”Baking with Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple”) is in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti virtually and in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (virtual tickets are $5; in-person tickets are $5 for students and $15 for the general public) . . . John Karalis (”The Boston Celtics All-Time All-Stars: The Best Players at Each Position for the C’s”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Stephen Breyer (”The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics”) is in conversation with Tom Putnam at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum . . . Joy Winkie Viola (”From Schnitzel to Nockerln And Everything That Happened In Between”) reads virtually and in person at 7 p.m. at the Wayland Free Public Library . . . David Baldacci (”Mercy”) reads at 7 p.m. at Waltham Public Library.
SATURDAY
Marilyn Hacker and Karthika Naïr (”A Different Distance: A Renga”) are in conversation with Christopher Merrill at 1 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Adam Schiff (”Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could”) reads in person at 2 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $8 for admission or $35 for admission and a signed copy of the book to be picked up at the theatre) . . . J. D. Netto (”Henderbell: The Shadow of Saint Nicholas”) is in conversation with Danielle Jordan in person at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
Advertisement