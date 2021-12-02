Local bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 28

2. Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone Diana Gabaldon Delacorte Press

3. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

4. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

5. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

6. State of Terror Louise Penny, Hillary Rodham Clinton S&S/St. Martin’s Press

7. Crossroads Jonathan Franzen FSG

8. Harlem Shuffle Colson Whitehead Doubleday

9. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

10. The Stranger in the Lifeboat Mitch Albom Harper

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

2. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

3. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

4. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

5. Renegades: Born in the USA Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen Crown

6. Wish It Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics Dan Shaughnessy Scribner

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

8. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

9. The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall, Douglas Abrams, Gail Hudson Celadon Books

10. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Little, Brown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. Dune Frank Herbert Ace

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. The Searcher Tana French Penguin

5. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

6. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

7. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

8. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

9. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

10. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

5. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

6. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

7. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

8. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi Clarkson Potter

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

10. On Tyranny Graphic Edition: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century Timothy Snyder, Nora Krug (Illus.) Ten Speed Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 28. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.