A small group of protesters rallied in Cambridge’s Technology Square Thursday for greater global access to COVID-19 shots, while the executives of two US vaccine manufacturers accepted awards just miles away. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla were honored for their “inspired leadership” by the Edward M. Kennedy Institute during its annual fundraising dinner at Columbia Point in Dorchester.

Both companies have been criticized for limiting vaccine doses to the developing world. Just 0.8 percent of the global vaccine supply has gone to low-income countries, while the US has vaccinated more than 70 percent of its adult population. President Bidenfaces increased pressure to close the gap with the arrival of the Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa last week.