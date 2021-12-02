On Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m., watch the Boston Common light up at the 80th annual holiday tree lighting ceremony . The tree, which is gifted annually from Nova Scotia , stands 48 feet tall and is decorated with 7,000 rainbow lights. Other trees around the Common and the Public Garden will also be illuminated. Before the lighting event, check out a free ice-skating show at Frog Pond from 5 to 6 p.m.

It’s that time of year where every walk around the block feels like a stroll through a storybook, and we want to connect readers to all the best spots around Boston to revel in the holiday spirit. Here are some of the city’s most festive holiday displays, starting with a few Christmas tree and menorah lightings citygoers can still catch.

The Boston Common Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony is set for Thursday. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/File

While you’re there, check out the Boston Common menorah, which stands 22 feet tall and is one of New England’s tallest menorahs. Lightings will continue every night, culminating on Monday, Dec. 6, the last day of Hanukkah.

The menorah at the Boston Common. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

Commonwealth Avenue Mall Lighting

Immediately following the Common tree lighting on Dec. 2, the city will celebrate the lighting of trees up and down Commonwealth Avenue at 8 p.m. The entire walking corridor will be lit up, creating a winter spectacle for all to enjoy throughout the season.

The Seaport tree and menorah

Gather on the Seaport Common on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m. and watch the holiday tree light up at the annual Light Up Seaport event. This is a perfect time to check out the neighborhood’s third annual Snowport experience, which showcases festive foods, outdoor games, and a new European-style open air holiday market.

Christmas tree lighting at Snowport in Boston Seaport. Lindsay Ahern

And on Sunday, Dec. 5, the Seaport kicks off its annual Hanukkah celebration with a menorah lighting ceremony, starting at 4:30 p.m. The event includes live music, outdoor activities, and of course, the lighting of the 9 foot tall menorah.

The Copley Square tree and menorah

The Copley Square tree is already illuminated, standing tall with sparkling golden lights. The square’s menorah is also up, and a visit to this iconic part of the city is always worth the trip this time of year.

Columbus Park Trellis

With over 50,000 glowing blue and white bulbs, the Christopher Columbus Park turns into a magical light garden for everyone to enjoy. See it for yourself on 144 Atlantic Ave.

The trellis decorated for the holidays at Christopher Columbus Park. Matt Conti

Enchanted Trolley Tour

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 3-5, Mayor Michelle Wu hosts an enchanted trolley tour, an annual tradition where the mayor lights Christmas trees throughout different Boston neighborhoods. Friday’s tour will make stops in Mattapan, Readville, and West Roxbury; on Saturday it will be in Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, Roxbury, the South End, and Brighton; and on Sunday, stops include South Boston, Chinatown, the North End, Charlestown, East Boston, and Dorchester. For the full schedule, visit the city’s website.

Magic of Lights

Take a drive through Gillette Stadium’s dazzling display of lights this holiday season. At every turn, you can see prancing reindeer, sparkling candy canes, and some of your favorite holiday characters all from the comfort (and warmth) of your own car. The event runs through Dec. 24, from 5 to 10 p.m., and costs $40 to $55 per car.

Foxborough, MA: 12-15-20: The entrance to the "Magic of Lights" display across the street from Gillette Stadium is pictured as patrons in vehicles begin their drive through. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff). Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Enchanted Village

One of the region’s most elaborate Christmas celebrations is housed in an unlikely venue: Jordan’s Furniture. The Enchanted Village goes all out, with an indoor skating rink, a 4-D Polar Express theater show, and a laser show. New this year is a mountain that kids and adults alike can slide down in an inner tube. Prices vary for the experience, which runs through Jan. 2, Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jordan’s Furniture, 100 Stockwell Drive, Avon.

The tube at Enchanted Village Enchanted Village

Stay tuned. This article will be updated with more can't-miss holiday displays.









Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.