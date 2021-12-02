Dear Annie opens in Cambridge; eat at Eataly for Globe Santa

Visit Newton’s Baramor (45 Union St.) on Sunday, Dec. 4, for a spicy feast to benefit Project Citizenship, a nonprofit agency that provides free legal services to immigrants in Massachusetts. Enjoy a three-course dinner featuring Colombian, Mexican, and Peruvian dishes; diners can also opt into a spicy wing-eating challenge. For each level passed, Baramor will donate more money. Proceeds from glasses of milk also go to charity. Tickets start at $20, and it kicks off at 4 p.m. Buy tickets at www.baramornewton.com .

Eating for a Cause : Pasta with perks: On Monday, Dec. 6, Eataly Boston (800 Boylston St.) donates 10 percent of all market and restaurant sales to Globe Santa, providing books and toys to families in need for the holidays. Visit from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Openings: Judy’s Bay in Cambridge is open for takeout in the old Bondir space (279A Broadway). The New England-style izakaya serves Japanese-inspired dishes and fresh seafood. Chef Lukas Dow — also the founder of the Cambridge Hip-Hop Collective — comes from Café Sushi and L’Espalier.

Across town, Dear Annie (1741 Massachusetts Ave.) is pouring natural wine and serving pescatarian snacks in mellow, plant-filled surrounds; it’s new from Andrew Brady and Sara Markey from Somerville’s Field & Vine and Lauren Friel from Rebel Rebel, also in Somerville.

Reopenings: Somerville’s Thirsty Scholar Pub (70 Beacon St.) will reopen after a COVID-induced hiatus. The Irish soccer pub will relaunch on New Year’s Eve, with a revamped bar area.

Pop-Ups: South Boston’s Lodge at Publico (11 Dorchester St.) launches on Thursday, Dec. 9, offering diners a ski lodge ambience without the price of a lift ticket. Wrap yourself in flannel blankets amid fire pits while sipping a hot toddy or spiked hot chocolate, or nibbling Alpine arancini and pork grilled cheese. Visit Thursday through Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. until the end of March. The truly hedonistic can take house-made shots out of a custom ski.

