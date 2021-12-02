He doesn’t want me, but I still want him

Q. I have a crush on a 70-year-old man. I am 74. He has said that he hates that I’m four years older.

We’re just friends — and long-distance. But he’s so kind, and we can talk forever. When I travel to his town, he sees me daily. When I leave, though, he hardly calls.

We’re somewhat physical; hugging — and there have been some great kisses. We also enjoy activities together like dining, dancing, and casinos. I told him I want more, which is when he set boundaries. Hugs, no kisses. (I should mention that he has issues with sexual function, and that’s fine. It’s more about the intent.)

I want more. I was once married for 40-plus years. He’s been divorced multiple times. I’m having trouble accepting that he doesn’t want me.

A. “I want more.”

You won’t get “more” with this man ... but you know that.

The best way for you to get over this rejection is to allow it to become a real loss. You’re not grieving him because he’s not gone. Cut him off — really, block him if you’re tempted to reach out — and then be sad about the whole thing. After a while, you’ll remember what it was like to be single and looking.

Yes, you’re single now, but you wouldn’t know it. Your mind is tied up in a friendship-without-benefits, and instead of being open to others and new experiences, you’re thinking about what this could be if he were open to it, and why he doesn’t call (or kiss).

Thankfully, he’s not a constant presence in your life, at least not physically. “Out of sight, out of mind” isn’t always how things work, but distance helps.

When you start thinking about him, do something else that second. Keep your brain busy. Even a game on your phone can be a nice distraction.

This is not a situation where you can stay friends. Any relationship with him is too much effort.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

If this were the other way, where you set the boundaries, how would you feel if he kept on trying for more? Accept his boundaries and look for someone closer who also wants more.

CUPPAJOESEATTLE





You can’t always get what you want. He is who he is. If you can’t accept him as a friend to enjoy on occasion, cut ties completely. And widen your circle of prospects.

SEENITTOO





“I’m having trouble accepting that he doesn’t want me.” Not accepting reality isn’t good. I think you need to dial back the time you put into this because you’re frustrated he doesn’t want what you want, and it’s also taking away time that you could be putting into something else or someone else. Stop traveling to his town. He doesn’t even call you when you leave. That’s telling. Value your time and emotions better. He can be a friend, but don’t pretend he’s your boyfriend when he’s clearly not.

BKLYNMOM





^Good advice, except the letter writer can’t handle just being friends.

NANOSECO





The first step to accepting that he doesn’t want you is to go no contact. Tell him that you’ve enjoyed the time you’ve spent together, but since it can’t lead where you want it to, you need to move on. And then stick with not talking to him, even if it hurts. The hurt will eventually subside, and you can focus your efforts on meeting a different kind man who is looking for the same thing as you.

BONECOLD





Be positive and enjoy your life, take care of your health, and you will attract acquaintances and friends, and sometimes lightning strikes and you meet a partner. I do know of retired men who would never bother to go out looking to date, but if they meet someone in their daily rounds or through a friend...

JIVEDIVA





“He’s been divorced multiple times” is all you really need to know about him. He’s not a keeper, he’s a renter.

JONRUNSGRAFTON

