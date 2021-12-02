Summer camps, music fests, and a clever portable bedroll

It’s never too early to plan your kiddo’s summer camp. Avid4 Adventure launches new day camps in Falmouth, Maine, and Wellesley this summer with hiking, biking, kayaking, paddleboarding, climbing, and other fun activities. The company aims to get kids away from screens and help boost their self-confidence in the outdoors. Explorer camps run for kindergarteners and first-graders, while Adventure camps serve second- to seventh-graders. Program info goes live on the website Dec. 7 and signup starts Dec. 15 (get 10 percent off before Jan. 4). Camps begin June 20. Rates start at $529/$1,010 for one/two-week camps in Maine and $604/$1,160 for one/two-week camps in Massachusetts; financial aid available. 720-249-2412, www.avid4.com .

Advertisement

Get tickets now for a three-day music festival on Martha’s Vineyard that welcomes Emmylou Harris (pictured), Lucinda Williams, and other top performers. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Top voices grace this music fest

While you’re thinking about summer, get tickets now for a three-day music festival on Martha’s Vineyard that welcomes Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, and other top performers. Beach Road Weekend runs Aug. 26-28 at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven, featuring more than three dozen artists on two side-by-side stages. See Beck, Wilco, Caamp, Guster, The Avett Brothers, Khruangbin, and many others. Reserved seating has been eliminated. Buy a general admission ticket (starting at $275 for three days; single-day tickets not released yet) or book a three-day Beach Club VIP pass for $1,250, which includes access to a special viewing area and the air-conditioned Beach Club shaded lounge. Check out the website for hotel packages on the Cape and Vineyard. www.beachroadweekend.com.

THERE

New hotel overlook airport

Get sky-high views without taking off at Los Angeles International Airport. Hyatt Place LAX and Hyatt House LAX on Century Boulevard — a dual-branded hotel under one roof — offers views of the airport’s runways and downtown Los Angeles. It also lays claim to the tallest rooftop terrace and only outdoor rooftop pool in the airport district. The midcentury modern hotel offers a combined 401 rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and access to Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails and ShoresLAX, two onsite destination restaurants. Hyatt Place LAX has 272 guestrooms with separate work and sleep spaces, while Hyatt House LAX offers 129 apartment-style suites with full kitchens for longer stays; both room types are offered on each floor. Rates start at $179 per night. 310-258-9000, www.hyattsoflax.com.

Advertisement

The new onX Backcountry app blends GPS technology, mapping tools, and detailed descriptions to help you explore trails year-round, from local nature paths to wilderness ski routes.

An app for route-finding year-round

The new onX Backcountry app blends GPS technology, mapping tools, and detailed descriptions to help you explore trails year-round, from local nature paths to wilderness ski routes. Toggle between Snow and Trail and then select an activity — snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or ski touring under Snow, and hiking or backpacking under Trail. Choose a route under the Discover tab and you get a trail overview and description, logistical info such as required trail pass and number of parking spaces, a trail profile with elevation and distance stats, and photos. Each entry includes current weather and an interactive map, while Snow mode adds avalanche forecast and slope angle information. Use the Tracking feature to record your time, distance, and speed during an activity and mark your route in real-time. Also cool: Draw a customized route on the map and it will calculate the overall distance, elevation gain and loss, and more. Download route info for offline use. $29.99 annual fee. www.onxmaps.com.

The Motobed, which comes in large (25-inches-by-76 inches) and extra large (30-inches-by-78 inches), has a 1.5-inch inflatable air mattress with a super-cozy foam topper and a silky bed sheet.

EVERYWHERE

A clever portable bedroll

Zenbivy solves the main two barriers to camping with its new Motobed 35-degree sleep system: setup and comfort. It works great for slumber parties to car-camping adventures. The clever bedroll — think fancy Australian swag with a high-tech twist — includes a bed and a rectangular synthetic quilt that roll up to road-ready status in seconds. The Motobed, which comes in large (25-inches-by-76 inches) and extra large (30-inches-by-78 inches), has a 1.5-inch inflatable air mattress with a super-cozy foam topper and a silky bed sheet. The transformer-like quilt can be adjusted in half a dozen ways, all of which still give you the space to move so you never feel constricted. The quilt zips to the bedroll on either side of your torso — unzip one or both sides for ventilation or comfort — while its footbox area can zip up and cinch shut for warmth. The Motobed has a U-shaped flap of material that’s permanently attached to the bed and creates a cozy nook for your upper body — and also keeps your pillow from slipping away. The sleep system weighs less than 10 pounds. $239.25. zenbivy.com.

Advertisement

Play holiday-themed chimes, keep an eye out for deliveries, and let your visitors leave messages with Ring’s Video Doorbell 4 and Chime Pro.

Stay connected to your home

Play holiday-themed chimes, keep an eye out for deliveries, and let your visitors leave messages with Ring’s Video Doorbell 4 and Chime Pro. The new battery or hardwire-compatible doorbell captures high-definition video and offers two-way talk, live view, and real-time notifications. Set motion detect to “snooze” when you’re expecting guests, program preset greetings, and allow delivery people or visitors to leave you a recorded message. Use the Ring app to set up the device and then control the doorbell through the app or an Alexa-compatible device. Add the Chime Pro accessory to extend your WiFi range and play holiday or other chimes, such as Jingle Bells and Deck the Halls. The doorbell has a quick-release rechargeable battery (or install the plug-in adapter, sold separately) and works with Ring’s new clip-on holiday faceplates. $199.99, doorbell; $49.99 Chime Pro; $14.99 faceplates. https://ring.com.

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.