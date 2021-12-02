The Jankfords had planned to retire and sell their business to a local buyer who would keep the name, menu, and old-fashioned ambiance, according to Vinnie Jankford. But he said BNY Mellon Bank, which handles the leases for the property, wouldn’t agree to the buyer.

Owners Vinnie and Marie Jankford had owned and operated the popular neighborhood breakfast and lunch spot for the past 14 years and were the third owners since Bob Duggan opened it in 1956.

“It is very sad,” Jankford said. “Bob’s has been a part of this community for a very long time.”

William Kaull of BNY Mellon Bank in Boston said company policy kept him from commenting on the matter or from disclosing what would happen to the property when the Jankfords left at the end of the month. Bob’s closed on Nov. 30, but the Jankfords are taking a month to clean out the equipment and furnishings

Jankford announced that Bob’s was closing on Facebook on Nov. 17.

In the weeks before Bob’s closed, Jankford said that daily muffin sales doubled — from the usual 400 to closer to 800 — as customers stood in line to stock up on their favorite flavors for their home freezers.

Mayor Robert Hedlund stopped in to give the Jankfords a citation and key to the city. And numerous “thank-you” notes appeared on the business’s Facebook page.

The Jankfords have donated more than $100,000 in scholarships to Weymouth High School seniors in memory of their son Jonathan, a Weymouth High freshman who died in 2012. During the height of the pandemic, Bob’s sent hundreds of muffins to workers at South Shore Hospital.

“We wanted to give back to the town,” Jankford said.

Looking ahead, he said he planned to keep working nights running the tool department at Lowes in Pembroke -- where he and Marie moved a few years ago after 28 years on the same street as Bob’s.

“We’re going to regroup and see what’s next,” he said. “I’m 61 and this is a young man’s business; you have to be in at 4 a.m. to make the muffins. But I will miss my customers. They are like family.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.