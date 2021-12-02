PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s three public colleges are still working to build a “seamless transfer pathway” between the two-year programs at the Community College of Rhode Island and four-year degrees offered at the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College, according to CCRI President Meghan Hughes.

On the latest Rhode Island Report podcast, Hughes said improving the transfer system has been a top priority since she became president of the college in 2016.

“This is not done,” Hughes said during the wide-ranging interview. “I feel like we have an incredibly significant opportunity to get it done this year”