PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s three public colleges are still working to build a “seamless transfer pathway” between the two-year programs at the Community College of Rhode Island and four-year degrees offered at the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College, according to CCRI President Meghan Hughes.
On the latest Rhode Island Report podcast, Hughes said improving the transfer system has been a top priority since she became president of the college in 2016.
“This is not done,” Hughes said during the wide-ranging interview. “I feel like we have an incredibly significant opportunity to get it done this year”
Hughes stopped short of saying whether the free community college program offered by the state — known as Rhode Island Promise — needs to be expanded to URI and RIC.
Advertisement
She also discussed her new role as president of the board of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, how CCRI has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, and the role colleges need to play in K-12 education in Rhode Island.
Plus, does she plan to run for office? (Spoiler: No.)
Hear more by downloading the latest episode of Rhode Island Report, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts, and other podcasting platforms, or listen in the player below:
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.