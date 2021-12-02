The calf, her sixth, was a welcome sight to the researchers, who closely document the critically endangered creatures’ plummeting population. It is estimated that only 336 right whales remain, dropping by a quarter over the last decade, the aquarium said in a statement.

An embattled right whale named Slalom who has six times been entangled in fishing gear was spotted last week swimming off the coast of South Carolina with a new calf in tow, marking the first time she has given birth in 11 years, according to researchers at the New England Aquarium.

The pair was spotted by a team of researchers east of Pawleys Island in South Carolina on Nov. 24, and the New England Aquarium’s Right Whale Research team confirmed Slalom’s identity. The whale is believed to be 39 years old, officials say.

“We hope this calf survives the many perils that right whales face on a daily basis and develops an interesting story of its own,” Philip Hamilton, a senior scientist with the aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, said in the statement.

Slalom and her family are remarkable examples of resilience. One of her calves, Mogul, swam to Iceland one year before heading to the waters off France and Newfoundland the next, traversing over 11,000 miles.

At 11 months old, her brother, Shackleton, swam 100 miles up the Delaware River, an “extremely rare” occurrence. Slalom’s mother birthed another of her calves, Pilgrim, off the coast of Cape Cod in January 2013, and is considered the only known right whale to give birth in northern waters in the dead of winter.

The creatures typically head for the warmer waters of the south in the winter months.

But all of her family has not been so fortunate.

Two of her four grand-offspring likely died in their first year or two of life. A third, named Junction, has propeller wounds on his back from two separate incidents. In total, her offspring and grand-offspring have endured 17 entanglements and two vessel strikes.

“Slalom and her family are poster children for the issues that right whales face, but sadly, every family has such stories of harm done at the hands of humans,” Hamilton said in the statement.

Slalom has been spotted multiple times this year before giving birth, once over the summer in the Gulf of St. Lawrence off eastern Canada, and again south of Nantucket in October by an aerial survey team. In recent years, right whales have taken to southern New England waters in increasing numbers.

Slalom’s calf, the statement said, is an encouraging sign.

Her story, along with many other right whales, is documented in the New England Aquarium’s Right Whale Catalog. Read it here.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.