Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

A very large pig named Henry was found near the Solomon Pond Mall in Marlborough on the night of Thanksgiving. Police shared a couple of photos of the wayward pig roaming and lounging around parking lots in the darkness. “Not sure if this fella got lost or was trying to reserve his spot in line for a Black Friday deal,” police wrote on Facebook. “If any local farmers are missing a [pig], please give us a call. Thank you.” Police later reported that Henry had escaped from a nearby farm and had been returned to his owner, and was “now resting peacefully at home.”

A BLOODY KNIFE IS DISCOVERED ... BUT IS IT REAL?

Advertisement

At 10:01 a.m. Nov. 12, a woman on West Street in Wilmington called police and said that she found a knife near the edge of her property. At first she thought it was a toy knife, but when she picked it up to throw into the garbage, she noticed red liquid was inside the sheath, causing her to pause and believe it might possibly be an actual weapon. According to the log entry, police responded and determined that the knife was not real, and was just a “leftover prop from Halloween.”

MAN ON STOLEN BIKE ATTACKS MBTA BUS

On the night of Nov. 15, an MBTA bus made a right turn onto North Shore Road in Revere while a man was riding a bicycle parallel to the bus, when suddenly the bicyclist cut in front, forcing the bus driver to stop abruptly. According to the MBTA Transit Police, the bicyclist then got off the bike and began kicking the windows on the front door of the bus, shattering them. The man then fled the scene, leaving the bicycle behind, and the bus had to be taken out of service due to the broken windows. At approximately 8:45 p.m., MBTA Transit Police officers responded and took a report of malicious destruction of MBTA property. They also learned why the hot-tempered cyclist was so quick to ditch his wheels: According to police, the bicycle was stolen. Police said the true owner was reunited with his bicycle and Transit Police detectives were working to identify the man who had been riding the bike and allegedly broke windows on the bus.

Advertisement

TALES OF BEING TRAPPED IN STORES

At 8:27 p.m. Sept. 2, Peabody police responded to a burglar alarm that went off at the Macy’s store at the Northshore Mall. According to the log entry, a person who was in the fitting room didn’t hear the announcement that the store was closing and ended up getting locked inside the building. Police said the person was able to escape, but set the alarm off as they were exiting. An officer then checked the building to make sure it was secure.

A similar situation was reported in Burlington at 12:26 a.m. Oct. 25, when police received a 911 call from a woman who was locked inside the Wegmans supermarket on Third Avenue. The store closed at midnight and somehow she got locked inside, and wanted police to help her get out.

Advertisement

BUT I DIDN’T BUY A PORSCHE

At 11:15 p.m. Oct. 6, a Wellesley police officer spoke with a man who said he was the victim of identity fraud. He told police that someone got hold of his personal information and used it to make several attempts to get a car loan in Maryland in August. The officer spoke with the car dealership and learned that someone had indeed used the man’s personal information to obtain a $158,000 car loan to purchase a Porsche. The vehicle was currently registered in New York and no payments had been made on the loan. Police said the incident is under investigation.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.