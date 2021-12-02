Globe Correspondent

Everyone knows Santa’s a jolly guy.

Let’s hope he can laugh at himself, though, because there are some comedians in town prepared to crack some jokes at his expense.

They’ll take the stage on Wednesday at the ninth Annual Globe Santa Comedy Night at Giggles Comedy Club in Saugus. The popular fund-raiser for Globe Santa was on hiatus last year due to the pandemic but it’s back this year with eight entertainers “and a couple of surprise guests,” said Mike Clarke, who owns Giggles.

As always, one of them is his brother, Lenny Clarke, a late night talk show regular and “my franchise,” said Mike Clarke. “I find him a little off his rocker.”

The comedy club is inside Prince Pizzeria, owned for 60 years by the Castraberti family, and the event is hosted by comedian Dave Russo. “It’s a fun hang for the comics,” said Clarke. “Everyone likes to do it because it’s such a feel-good charity.”

Not much is out of bounds on the Giggles stage. “I wouldn’t make a joke about Globe Santa, though,” said comedian Carolyn Plummer. But regular old Santa is fair game. We asked three of the comedians what cracks them up about St. Nick.

Comic Paul D’Angelo, a former assistant district attorney in Essex County, declined to answer, citing a conflict of interest.

“Because I still have my license to practice law, I cannot comment on Santa Claus because I’m currently representing Rudolph in a discrimination suit against the North Pole where he was laughed at, called names, and excluded from reindeer games,” he told the Globe.

Dave Russo is a licensed fire inspector by day and said he worries about Santa going down chimneys due to the risk of fire. “I have a lot of respect for the firemen,” he said. “My grandfather was an arsonist.”

“Did you know that Santa invented eggnog?” quipped Carolyn Plummer, a professional comedian for more than 15 years. “He needed something stronger than milk to get through his sleigh ride on Christmas Eve.” (He also has a cousin named Stan Claus, she added, “but he likes pizza instead of cookies so he goes to Giggles Comedy Club to get some help to do his mission.”)

Pizza will be in abundance at Giggles, as always.

“The comedians donate their time and we donate the pizzas,” said Trish Castraberti who owns the restaurant with her husband Steven. “You can eat all the pizza you want. It’s a really good cause.”

Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been providing toys, books, and games to needy children since 1956. Last year the program helped more than 17,000 children in 190 cities and towns in Greater Boston.

Globe Santa Comedy Night takes place at Giggles Comedy Club inside Prince Pizzeria, Saugus, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday featuring Lenny Clarke, Dave Russo, Paul D’Angelo, Paul Gilligan, Carolyn Plummer, Anthony Scibelli, Frank Santorelli, and Matt Misci. Tickets are $30 at the door or online at Globe.com/Giggles.

