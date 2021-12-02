Most of the participants are women, more than 60 percent have children and nearly half are Latino. The median reported monthly income for the 110 residents before the payments began was $913.

The city received more than 4,000 applications, and 110 residents were randomly selected to participate in the pilot program, said Mayor Jorge Elorza, a Democrat. They received the first of 12 monthly payments of $500 in November.

Providence announced in July that it was joining a small but growing number of U.S. cities pledging to provide a guaranteed monthly income to a certain number of low-income residents.

Under the Providence Guaranteed Income pilot program, city families living at or under 200 percent of the federal poverty level were eligible to apply for payments and corresponding benefits counseling.

The counseling program is now available to all Rhode Island residents through Dorcas International and Amos House, city and state officials announced Wednesday. Participants will be screened for all the benefits they may be eligible for, and can get help with applying.

The unconditional cash payments are intended to supplement, rather than replace, existing social safety net programs and can be used as the recipient sees fit, such as for unpredictable expenses, officials said. The funding is coming from private and philanthropic sources, and no tax dollars are being used, the mayor said.