A 39-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday night in Northampton and authorities said the alleged killer is in custody and will be arraigned on a murder charge Thursday, the first homicide in the western Massachusetts community this year.
The incident took place around 11 p.m. Wednesday when police in the Hampshire County city were alerted to the violence by a bystander, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan wrote in a statement.
The man was rushed to the Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to Sullivan’s office. The name of the victim was not released Thursday morning.
The suspect was taken into custody a short time later and is currently charged with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, according to prosecutors.
The person is scheduled to be arraigned in Northampton District Court Thursday. The suspect’s name was not immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
