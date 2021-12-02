A 39-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday night in Northampton and authorities said the alleged killer is in custody and will be arraigned on a murder charge Thursday, the first homicide in the western Massachusetts community this year.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Wednesday when police in the Hampshire County city were alerted to the violence by a bystander, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan wrote in a statement.

The man was rushed to the Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to Sullivan’s office. The name of the victim was not released Thursday morning.