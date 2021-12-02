Markey and Warren defend Suffolk DA Rollins in debate over her US attorney nomination ahead of key Senate vote

Warren said homicides have dropped in Boston by a third during the first nine months of 2021, a drop that stands in “stark contrast” to nationwide trends.

“Rachael has implemented some innovative policies [as district attorney], exactly as she promised to do when she ran,” Warren said. “These policies are designed to improve the administration of justice and to reduce crime.”

In impassioned speeches on the US Senate floor Thursday, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey urged their colleagues to back the stalled nomination of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins to serve as US attorney for Massachusetts, hours before a key vote was expected on the matter.

“Rollins has demonstrated that progressive policies can be effective in cutting serious crimes, which seems to frustrate her opponents,” Warren continued. “The policies that Rollins has pursued have helped drive down crime in our state, but it is also the strong partnerships she has built with law enforcement leaders in Suffolk County that has been crucial” to her success.

Warren said opposition to Rollins is “extraordinarily disrespectful” to the many law enforcement professionals in Massachusetts who support her nomination.

Markey, also a Democrat, was equally supportive of Rollins in an earlier speech.

“The opposition to Rachael Rollins is nothing more than a deeply partisan ploy to score political points at the expense of the record of a respected, qualified, courageous, Black, female, progressive district attorney,” Markey said. “It is offensive and it is not in service to public safety in Massachusetts and across our nation.”

The Mass. senators addressed their colleagues before an expected Senate vote on whether to move her nomination from the Senate Judiciary Committee to the full chamber for a final up-or-down vote.

The committee deadlocked 11-11 along strictly partisan lines in September on whether to move Rollins’s nomination to the full Senate, prompting Thursday’s scheduled vote.

Markey praised Rollins during his speech for aggressively prosecuting the most serious crimes, such as murder and drug trafficking cases involving fentanyl, and said crime has fallen in Boston during her tenure as district attorney.

“Rachael Rollins is a prosecutor at her core, but she also believes in restorative justice and is one of Massachusetts’s greatest advocates for victims of crime,” Markey said.

Rollins’s critics have objected to her policy of declining to prosecute a number of low-level crimes, and during her committee hearing in September, GOP Senators portrayed her as soft on crime.

“Miss Rollins appears to measure success as a prosecutor not by how many victims and innocent people she protects, but rather by how many criminals she keeps from facing consequences,” said Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, during the September hearing. “If she’s confirmed as the US attorney, the cartels and the gangs that are fueling violence and death in our communities will be gleeful.”

But Markey pushed back on that rhetoric during his floor speech Thursday.

“District Attorney Rollins is clear-eyed in her commitment to justice,” Markey said. “Justice for victims, justice for families, justice for children, and justice for the communities that have not historically benefited from a system that has punished color, class, and creed. She is working to restore faith in the system by building a system that works for everyone.”

Cotton, though, doubled down on his September remarks with a pugnacious floor speech of his own Thursday.

“Rachael Rollins is so radical that she is without precedent as a nominee,” Cotton said Thursday. “What do you think she will do to our federal criminal laws? ... President Biden should immediately withdraw Mrs. Rollins’s nomination, and consider submitting someone who would actually be a prosecutor, rather than a pro-crime, defund the police activist to serve as a United States attorney in Massachusetts.”

