One suspect is in custody after a person was stabbed on board an MBTA bus in Boston Thursday evening, transit police said in a tweet.
MBTA Transit Police responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Seaver Street shortly after 5:00 p.m., according to the tweet.
The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
