Police officers in Mass. honored for bravery at annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial awards

Governor Charlie Baker, in his first public remarks since announcing Wednesday that he won’t seek a third term, praised the winners and lauded the often dangerous work of law enforcement, asserting his administration doesn’t support the movement to defund the police.

Winners from both years were honored during the ceremony at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, since the COVID-19 pandemic precluded an in-person event last year.

Twelve members of various Massachusetts police agencies on Thursday received the annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for acts of bravery on the job in 2019 and 2020.

That movement gathered steam last year amid widespread protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“We think defunding the police is a really bad idea,” Baker, a centrist Republican, told the crowd. “But that said, we do believe that there are things we can do together with our colleagues in municipal government, our friends and our neighbors, and our community-based organizations to improve the quality of law enforcement here in Massachusetts.”

Baker expressed confidence that police in Massachusetts will rise to the challenges currently facing law enforcement and said he’s seen firsthand “how well you do it” each day.

“I have no doubt that here in Massachusetts, the public safety and law enforcement community will rise to the occasion,” Baker said, adding that “we appreciate, our friends and our neighbors appreciate, what you do every single day here in the Commonwealth.”

Thursday’s winners of the Hanna Medal of Honor were Boston police Officers William Hull and Mark Whalen, as well as State Police Trooper Stephen M. Torosian.

The recipients of the Hanna Medal of Valor were State Police Troopers Peter R. Towle, Michael W. Palmer, and John J. Lennon; Mansfield police Sergeant Christopher H. Baker and Officer David J. Schepis; Braintree Officer Stephen T. Wallace, Jr.; Pepperell police Sergeant Nick L. Parker and Officer Justin D. Zink; and Westborough police Sergeant Jonathan Kalagher.

The Medal of Honor, officials said, is the highest award for officers showing extraordinary bravery and courage in the face of extreme risk and “certain and imminent danger” to life or limb. The Medal of Valor, officials said, goes to those whose actions in a single episode went above and beyond the call of duty.

Hull and Whalen received the top honor for their harrowing work early on Feb. 22, 2019, when they spotted a man slumped over a steering wheel in a van on Southampton Street in Boston, according to a statement from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

When the officers approached the van and knocked on the window, the man woke up and produced his driver’s license, allowing the officers to return to their cruiser to run a background check.

Hull and Whalen learned the man had a recent conviction for unlawful firearm possession, and Hull noticed as the encounter continued that the man had his right hand concealed in his coat pocket, according to the statement. Hull told the man to remove his hand, but he failed to comply.

Hull later directed him to slowly exit the van, but the driver again refused, the statement said. Hull grabbed the man by the left hand, and the man eventually pulled out a gun and fired a shot, according to the release.

“Officer Hull immediately discharged multiple rounds at the male while seeking cover with Officer Whalen,” the statement said, adding that the man sped off and crashed the vehicle after several blocks. The driver was declared “non-viable” at the scene, officials said.

“Police found a revolver at his feet, which a forensic examination determined had been disabled when struck by a round fired by Officer Hull,” the statement said. “However, their initiative in stopping the suspect may well have spared an innocent victim the violence that these officers encountered. Their act of heroism in the face of grave danger to themselves and others demonstrated an exceptional commitment to uphold the law and protect the safety and security of this Commonwealth’s citizens.”

Torosian, officials said, received the Medal of Honor for his actions on Dec. 12, 2019, while working a detail on Interstate 495 in Amesbury, when a masked, male suspect drove up to the construction scene, exited his vehicle and approached the trooper’s cruiser.

“Without any warning, the suspect opened the cruiser door and made several stabbing motions at Trooper Torosian’s torso, resulting in multiple lacerations to Trooper Torosian’s left arm,” the statement said. “Trooper Torosian was able to fire one round from his department firearm striking the unknown assailant once in the chest and stopping the violent assault. The assailant fell to the ground in the right travel lane, and Trooper Torosian kicked the knife out of the assailant’s grasp.”

Another responding trooper later took the suspect into custody, rendering first aid to him and to Torosian.

“Despite suffering potentially debilitating injuries, and his less-than-advantageous seated position in his cruiser, Trooper Torosian fought back and quickly stopped the threat,” the statement said. “His immediate actions most likely saved his life as well as those of the unsuspecting construction crew working only a few feet away from him.”

Relatives of Hanna and the late Worcester police Officer Emanuel “Manny” Familia, who drowned in June 2021 while trying to rescue a teenager in distress in a local pond, were also honored during Thursday’s ceremony as special guests.

Baker praised all the award winners in the statement released by state public safety officials.

“These awards recognize police officers who exhibited remarkable heroism in the face of extreme danger,” Baker said. “Their quick-thinking and decisive actions showed extraordinary courage and a deep commitment to helping others no matter the risk to themselves. Today’s recipients carry on the legacy of Trooper George Hanna, demonstrating exceptional police work grounded in the value of selfless service.”

His words were echoed in the statement by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and state Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy.

“Emergency responders, including the brave members of our law enforcement community, have demonstrated their extraordinary commitment to our residents and communities these last 20 months,” Polito said. “Today’s Hanna Awards remind us that in the most challenging days of the pandemic, police continued using their training, skills, and expertise to protect us. We owe them and their families our respect and gratitude for all that they do.”

Said Reidy, who read accounts of the winners’ heroic acts during Thursday’s ceremony, “Today’s Hanna Award recipients have distinguished themselves through extraordinary bravery, deserving of our appreciation and admiration. Their harrowing stories are a profound reminder of the life-threatening dangers police offers face with every call.”

Reidy said officials were also honoring “the memory of our fallen police officers like Trooper Hanna and my friend, Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia, who made the ultimate sacrifice for those they swore to protect.”

The Hanna Awards, named for Trooper Hanna who was killed in the line of duty in 1983, have been given out to 142 members of law enforcement since their inception, the statement said.