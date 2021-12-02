In June of 2014, Christine Callaghan, a University of Rhode Island master’s candidate, had been referred to the Westerly company for a paid internship by a professor. She was given every indication that she would have the position and that the meeting with human resources associate Karen McGrath was simply a formality, according to court documents. During the meeting, Callaghan disclosed to McGrath her medical conditions of frequent, debilitating migraine headaches and her status as a cardholder under Rhode Island’s medical marijuana law.

WESTERLY, R.I. — Darlington Fabrics Company has agreed to settle in a discrimination lawsuit after a hiring manager told a prospective intern that they would not be able to continue with an interview or hire her after she disclosed that she had been a medical marijuana patient for more than two years.

Callaghan told McGrath that she would not bring medical marijuana into the premises, would not come to work after taking marijuana, and offered McGrath a copy of her card. But a few days later, McGrath called Callaghan and informed her on speakerphone with another company official that they could not employ her because of her status as a medical marijuana patient.

Carly Beauvais Iafrate, an ACLU volunteer attorney, filed a lawsuit in November 2014 on behalf of Callaghan, and on Thursday, the company agreed to pay Callaghan $3,500 in back pay and compensatory damages, and to pay attorney’s fees.

The company has also agreed, according to the settlement, to amend its drug use policy to consider applicants who are authorized medical marijuana cardholders.

Calls to Darlington seeking comment were not returned Thursday.

“A potential employer’s failure to hire a medical marijuana patient because of, or related to, his or her status as a medical marijuana user and/or cardholder” constitutes disability discrimination in violation of the Rhode Island Civil Rights Act, and also violated the medical marijuana law, which protects cardholders from discrimination in employment,” argued the lawsuit.

The settlement comes four years after Rhode Island Superior Court Justice Richard Licht ruled in the case that the company discriminated against Callaghan when she acknowledged she would not pass the pre-employment drug test because of her cardholder status. The state’s medical marijuana law bars discrimination in employment against cardholders.

“I am hopeful that this settlement will put other employers on notice that discrimination against medical marijuana patients is both inappropriate and unlawful,” said ACLU of Rhode Island executive director Steven Brown in a statement.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.