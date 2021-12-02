R.I. state workers’ union approves new contract with $3,000 COVID vaccine bonuses

“Through the years, state employees have undergone multiple rounds of pension reductions, increases to health care costs, and the elimination of longevity,” J. Michael Downey, Council 94′s president, said in a news release. “I am grateful for the dialogue that brought this ratification vote to a successful conclusion today.”

Council 94, which represents workers in units stretching from Eleanor Slater Hospital to the University of Rhode Island, voted overwhelmingly in favor of the deal, with almost 2,000 in favor and just shy of 100 opposed.

PROVIDENCE — Members of Rhode Island’s largest state worker union group have voted to approve a contract that includes raises and $3,000 bonuses if they’re vaccinated against COVID-19, the union said Thursday.

Governor Dan McKee’s administration had already signed off on the deal, so with the ratification by a majority of voting members, it became their new contract, according to the union. Even as units around the state began to cast ballots, McKee was mum about the details of the deal, but did say any “stipend” — the $3,000 vaccine bonus — would be paid with federal dollars. The bonuses will be paid in two $1,500 installments, one upon ratification and the other sometime next year.

Council 94, an AFL-CIO affiliate, represents some 3,800 state workers.

The $3,000 bonuses for being vaccinated against COVID-19 has come under criticism from some state lawmakers; one, Democratic Rep. Charlene Lima of Cranston, said she’d file legislation banning the state and local governments from negotiating contracts with COVID-19 vaccine bonuses. If vaccine bonuses were extended to the entire state workforce, the cost would likely run into the tens of millions of dollars.

Vaccine incentives also haven’t polled well in Rhode Island. In a May survey commissioned by the state Department of Health, just 35 percent of respondents supported the idea of people receiving something for getting vaccinated. That polling took place in May, so attitudes may have changed in the meantime. An effort early last month to spur COVID-19 vaccinations with $1 lotto scratch-offs turned out only 46 people for 1,000 first-come, first-served tickets.

The executive director of Council 94, though, said the raises and incentive payments would help retain state employees.

“State government has faced challenges in recruiting and retaining employees during these challenging times,” Alexis Santoro said. “Our members are taxpayers too and facing the impact of increased inflation that is challenging all Rhode Islanders.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.