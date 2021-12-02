Three horses break loose in Topsfield, gallop down Route 1

The town’s fire department began receiving “a bunch of calls” from concerned homeowners and drivers when they spotted... “three horses in the roadway,” said Captain Conor Brown, specifically on Route 1, a frequent path for locals.

This mischievous trio had apparently broken “loose from their usual overnight accommodations,” the fire department said in a Facebook post, and made a break for it.

“The main concern was safety,” said Brown. “Callers were concerned they might cause an accident. Its a decently busy road.”

Fire officials, saddled with the responsibility of apprehending the horses, headed to Route 1, where they found the runaways near another residence with horse-appropriate accommodations, and the owner “was nice enough to let them stay in their paddocks,” said Brown.

The fire department turned to social media in hopes of tracking down the horses’ rightful owner.

“These three horses were located on Route 1 this AM after apparently breaking loose from their usual overnight accommodations,” a post on the department’s Facebook page reads. “We would love to help get them back to their humble abode wherever that may be.”

Sure enough, someone who owns property in Ipswich near the Topsfield town line saw the post and identified themselves as the unlucky horse parent.

The equines had made it about two miles from home, and the owner came and picked them up in a trailer, putting an end to this night-mare.

“Glad the little adventurers are safe!” wrote one commenter on the department’s post.

“Wow, that’s scary. So glad they weren’t hurt and didn’t cause any accidents,” said another.

Wrapping up the public adventure on Facebook, the fire department concluded their post in appropriate fashion.

“#whythelongface,” they wrote.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.