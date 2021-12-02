Three suspects in custody after police pursuit in Holbrook, officials say

Three people are in custody after the car they were riding in crashed in Holbrook, bringing an end to a police pursuit of an alleged stolen car on Thursday morning.

According to a statement from Holbrook police, officers tried to stop the stolen car, but the operator drove away. A short time later, a crash was reported about 10 a.m. in the 300 block of South Franklin Street, which is also Route 37, officials said.

“Prior to officers arrival, the suspects left the scene on foot in the direction of Longmeadow Road,’' police said in a statement. “Police immediately set up a perimeter and began a search of the area for the suspects. Two males were located shortly after and placed into custody without further incident. A third suspect was located a short time later in the woods near Longmeadow Road.”