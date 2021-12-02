State Police are investigating a report of shots fired late Wednesday night inside the Encore Boston Harbor parking garage in Everett, officials said. No one was hurt.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, confirmed the probe in a statement.

“Shortly before midnight the State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit and MSP patrols from Troops A and H responded to a report of shots fired in the casino’s garage area. Evidence was located in the garage,” Procopio said. “As of this time we are not aware of any victims and no arrests have been made, but the investigation is currently ongoing.”