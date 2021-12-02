“It has come to our attention that a student of the Pierce [Middle School] community made an inappropriate racial slur that was unknowingly recorded and shared on a social media platform by another student,” Jette wrote.

Milton Public Schools officials on Wednesday condemned a local middle-schooler’s use of a racial slur in an online video, vowing to use the incident as an opportunity for people to “come together and make a stand for respect, acceptance and inclusion for all.”

He said the slur was recorded a couple weeks ago, and not on school grounds.

“The slur that was used is deplorable, and we denounce that type of language,” Jette wrote.

He said in a follow-up email to the Globe on Thursday that “without question, the comment made in the video caused emotional harm and anger of many who saw the video and/or heard about it” though it “was not directed at any person in particular nor was there a threat. It was inappropriate, hurtful and upset many of our students, staff and community members.”

Jette wrote in his earlier letter to families that Pierce administrators immediately launched an investigation once they learned of the situation, and school officials are “working with” the students involved and their families, as well as students “impacted” by the bigoted comment.

The slur recording, Jette said, will serve as an important test for the entire school district.

“This one incident will test the culture of the Milton Public Schools, but we must not let it define us as a school community,” Jette wrote. “This is an opportunity for educators, parents/guardians, and students to come together and make a stand for respect, acceptance and inclusion for all.”

He urged families to talk with their children about the issue.

“I am asking you to have a conversation with your child(ren) this evening to express your expectations about appropriate behavior, language and the power of technology and social media use — both good and bad!” Jette wrote.

He ended his note with a forceful affirmation of the school district’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“As stated previously in many different platforms, MPS is committed to a diverse and inclusive community where students and adults accept and respect one another despite our difference in identity,” Jette wrote. “It is our goal to continue to foster a community of students of great character. ... We will get through this together!”

Pierce Principal William Fish also addressed the matter in a separate email message to families Wednesday.

“Following our investigation, we met with all grade 8 students as it was clear that many of them had seen, or were aware of, the video,” Fish wrote. “In those meetings, we shared with students that we were aware that the video had been circulated via social media and that many of them had seen it. We talked about how the language used in the video caused harm and hurt to individual students and educators, as well as to the community as a whole.”

During the meetings, Fish continued, school officials “shared with students that our staff had begun connecting with students who were harmed by the contents of the video, and we let students know how and where they can get support from Pierce staff members.”

Like Jette, Fish stressed the school’s commitment to being a welcoming place for all.

“As a school and community, we remain committed to a diverse and inclusive community where students and staff feel safe, welcomed and nurtured so that they can thrive,” Fish wrote. “Situations like this one may challenge us, but they also highlight the strength that can come from working as a community to improve and grow.”

A request for further comment was sent to Fish on Thursday morning.

Hayley Kaufman of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.