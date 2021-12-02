“Over the past hour, BHS and other communities across the region have received numerous reports of threats of violence circulating on social media,’’ the school system posted at 11 p.m. Wednesday. “Out of an abundance of caution, all BHS schools will be closed on Thursday, December 2, 2021. All after school activities are also canceled.”

The Bloomfield Hills School District announced the closure on its website on what would have been the second full day since a 15-year-old boy opened fire with his father’s handgun inside another Michigan school.

Several public school districts around Detroit closed Thursday after receiving threats of violence against students and staff, shutdowns ordered after four students were murdered in Oxford High School.

Advertisement

The posting was signed by Pat Watson, Bloomfield Hills superintendent.

“The safety and security of our students is our top priority,” Watson wrote. “Please take care of yourselves and one another.”

Several other school districts, including those in Troy and Rochester, were also closed Thursday for what appeared to be similar reasons, according to notifications on their websites.

The Detroit News reported Thursday that students and staff in multiple local districts had spotted concerning postings on social media sites, and while local police found no credible threat, school leaders said anxiety over personal safety among students, parents and staff warranted closure.

The Oxford High student, Ethan Crumbley is being prosecuted as an adult and is currently charged with four counts of first degree murder, according to Michigan authorities.

This is developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.