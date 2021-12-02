The former Franklin County sheriff’s deputy, Jason Meade, was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide in the shooting death of Goodson. Goodson’s family and a lawyer have said he was shot in the doorway of his house in Columbus on Dec. 4, 2020, as he was returning home with sandwiches after a dentist’s appointment.

A former sheriff’s deputy in Ohio has been charged with murder in the death last year of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Columbus man who was shot several times in the back during a fugitive operation that had nothing to do with him, according to a grand jury indictment.

An autopsy report said Goodson was shot twice in the midback, and in both sides of his back and in his buttocks.

The indictment was released by a special prosecutor, H. Tim Merkle, on Thursday, almost a year to the day since Goodson was killed.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said after the shooting that Meade, then a 17-year veteran of the office, had been assigned full time to a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force. Members of the task force had been in the area looking for someone in an operation that had nothing to do with Goodson, the authorities and lawyers for Goodson’s family have said.

Mark Collins, a lawyer whose firm is representing Meade, said in a statement Thursday that Meade would plead not guilty when he is arraigned.

The Franklin County prosecutor, Gary Tyack, appointed Merkle and another lawyer, Gary Shroyer, as special prosecutors in June to present the case to a grand jury because Tyack’s office was expected to defend the county and the sheriff’s office in civil matters related to the shooting.

Goodson’s family and their lawyer, Sean Walton, have said that Goodson had in his possession only a mask to protect himself from the coronavirus and Subway sandwiches he had brought home for himself and his family that day. He had just inserted his key into a side door of his house when he was shot, his family said.

Goodson’s death was one of a series of police killings of Black people that have touched off protests in Columbus and across the nation since last year. The demonstrations in Columbus underscored tensions between the authorities and the city’s Black residents.

Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, who was Black, was shot dead by a white Columbus police officer in April after she lunged at someone with a knife. Eight days earlier, the police shot and killed a Black man at a Columbus hospital during a struggle as officers tried to arrest him.

Reacting to the indictment Thursday, Walton, the lawyer for Goodson’s family, said at a news conference that the family had been waiting a year for accountability.

Goodson “was targeted, he was shot from behind, and he was murdered,” Walton said.

Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne, said it had been a year of “sadness, grief and pain,” and welcomed the charges that had been handed down despite the absence of body camera footage or eyewitnesses.

“I think that speaks for itself,” she said.

Walton said the family filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday against Franklin County and Meade, alleging wrongful death and excessive force.

In a statement, Meade’s lawyers said that he posed no danger to the community, that he was a decorated military veteran, and that he had acted in line with the law and his training.

The statement said Meade started following Goodson after he saw him waving a firearm “erratically” while he was driving. Meade then followed Goodson to the house and asked him to drop the gun, the statement said.

Goodson pointed the gun at Meade, who opened fire because he feared for his life, Meade's lawyers said.

While Goodson had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to the family’s lawsuit, nine members of his family who were inside the house at the time said they did not see a gun near him after he was shot, nor did they hear any commands from the deputy.

Walton, the family’s lawyer, said that the bullets from Meade’s rifle went through the screen door, that Goodson’s keys were dangling in the lock, and that the sandwiches he had brought home were strewn across the floor inside the house after he was shot.

“We have no reason to dispute that Casey had a gun,” he said. “But that was his legal right. He was walking into his own home and he was shot in his back.”

Goodson’s family is planning a private celebration of his life Saturday, the anniversary of the shooting, and a public candlelight vigil is being organized, Walton said.

Payne, Goodson’s mother, said at the news conference Thursday that the family wanted peace and did not want the name of her son, whom she described as “good and loving,” to be tainted.

“Casey was doing the right thing and was wrongfully executed,” she said.