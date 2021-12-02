“Mexico has demanded a number of humanitarian improvements as conditions of agreeing to accept enrollees,’’ said one US official, including guarantees that asylum seekers will have access to legal counsel and that their humanitarian claims will be processed within six months.

Implementation of the program, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, will begin Monday at one border location and quickly expand to seven cities, US officials said in a separate court filing. A federal judge in Texas ordered the Biden administration in August to negotiate the reinstatement of the MPP with Mexican authorities.

The Biden administration has reached a deal with the Mexican government to restart the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” program that requires asylum seekers to wait outside US territory while their claims are processed, US and Mexican officials said Thursday.

Advertisement

“These are improvements we agree with,’’ said the official, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity under rules set by the Department of Homeland Security.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it would allow asylum seekers processed under the MPP to remain on Mexican soil “for humanitarian reasons and on a temporary basis.’’

The return of the MPP is awkward for the Biden administration, which is still formally preparing to end the program even as it brings it back under court order.

“Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas has repeatedly stated that MPP has endemic flaws, imposed unjustifiable human costs, pulled resources and personnel away from other priority efforts, and failed to address the root causes of irregular migration,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The Trump administration used the MPP program to return more than 60,000 asylum seekers across the border to Mexico, where they were often preyed upon by criminal gangs, extortionists, and kidnappers. President Biden denounced the MPP as inhumane and quickly ended it after taking office, but Republican officials in Texas and Missouri sued the administration.

Advertisement

US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, ordered the Biden administration in August to restart the MPP, faulting the White House for ending it without fully considering the consequences, while acknowledging it could return only with Mexico’s consent.

The Biden administration appealed, but the Supreme Court upheld the decision, leaving US officials to hammer out an agreement with Mexico.

Under terms of the new accord, the Biden administration will offer coronavirus vaccine doses to asylum seekers placed in the MPP program, US officials said. Adults will be offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and eligible minors will be able to receive the two-dose Pfizer regimen.

The shots would not be mandatory, and they will be provided to migrants in US Border Patrol stations by an independent contractor, the officials said.

US officials also told the court Mexico will ensure MPP enrollees are provided temporary legal status and work permits and will have access to shelters and safe transportation to and from the border to attend their court hearings.

The Department of Justice has assigned 22 immigration judges to oversee the MPP restart and ensure claims are processed rapidly to comply with the 180-day timeline, officials said. Biden officials said they have added other safeguards to the MPP to exempt the most vulnerable migrants and query asylum seekers to find out if there’s a possibility they could face persecution or torture in Mexico.

Advertisement

Officials in the United States are planning to initially use the MPP program primarily for single adult migrants, who account for the majority of illegal border crossings, according to one official. Mexico is willing to accept asylum seekers from Spanish-speaking countries, as with the previous version of the program, but migrants from “all Western Hemisphere nations’' will be eligible for return, one administration official said.

The Biden administration will continue to use the Title 42 public health law — which allows US authorities to rapidly “expel’' most border crossers as its primary border management tool. In recent weeks, the administration has increased the percentage of migrants returned to Mexico or sent home on “expulsion flights’' under Title 42, which generally does not afford asylum seekers a chance to apply for US humanitarian protections.

US officials said the restart of the MPP would probably begin with a small number of returnees and ramp up, but the two countries were still ironing out other operational details. Temporary “tent courts’' in the Texas cities of Brownsville and Laredo have been under construction but may not be fully ready to begin holding hearings next week, one official said.

The officials did not identify the border city where the MPP will recommence Monday, but it will soon expand to Brownsville, Laredo, Eagle Pass, and El Paso, Texas; Nogales, Ariz.; as well as San Diego and Calexico, Calif. Court hearings will be held in Brownsville, Laredo, El Paso, and San Diego, the administration said.

Advertisement

When the program was first implemented under the Trump administration, Mexico did little to assist or protect the tens of thousands of migrants who waited for their asylum claims to be processed. Many of them lived in tent camps, shelters, or rented apartments in some of the country’s most dangerous cities.