She wouldn’t identify the patient other to say the person lives on the island of Oahu.

Hawaii Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said Thursday that the adult had been infected with COVID-19 a year ago, isn’t currently hospitalized and had “mild-to-moderate” symptoms including headache, body aches and cough.

HONOLULU — The omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in an unvaccinated Hawaii resident with no recent travel history.

The news came as multiple cases of the omicron variant have been detected in other states including Minnesota and California.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

Scientists in South Africa first reported it, but the samples came from several countries in southern Africa. And health officials in the Netherlands now say it was found there prior to the South Africa detection.

Kemble said it was only a matter of time before the variant was detected in Hawaii and that there are likely more cases in the state.