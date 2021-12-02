Minnesota has detected a case of the new coronavirus variant Omicron in a vaccinated man who had recently traveled to New York City for an anime convention, the state announced on Thursday.

The person who tested positive for the variant is a vaccinated man who lives in Minnesota’s Hennepin County, which contains Minneapolis, the state’s Department of Health said in a statement.

He started to develop mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and was tested for COVID-19 on Nov. 24 the statement said, and he has recovered. The man told state officials he traveled to New York City from Nov. 19 to 21 to attend Anime NYC, an anime convention at the Javits Center.