Harris, the nation’s first female vice president and the first person of Black and Asian descent to hold the post, has a portfolio that includes tackling the root causes of immigration and attacks on voting rights. She has battled some criticism that she had not done enough on these issues and has also faced claims of staff dysfunction.

Sanders, who served as a senior adviser for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, has been one of Harris’s most vocal and public defenders during the first year of her historic vice presidency.

WASHINGTON — Symone Sanders, a senior adviser and the chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving the position, according to two administration officials.

Sanders has accompanied Harris on all three of her international trips, including one to the ‘’Northern Triangle’' countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador this summer, and a trip to Paris last month.

The departure was first reported by Politico.

Sanders was a spokesperson for Senator Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign but became a senior adviser to Biden in his 2020 bid for the White House, a race that happened amid racial unrest following the murder of George Floyd. Black voters emerged as key to Biden’s victory.

Biden asked Harris to address the root causes of migration from Northern Triangle countries, and critics have tried to brand Harris as Biden’s border czar - a claim Symone Sanders has loudly and repeatedly pushed back on.

Over the summer, she also sought to rebut reports of dysfunction within Harris’s staffing ranks.

Sanders did not return a call seeking comment.

Washington Post

Black mayor-elect declines celebration with circus theme





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A ball planned for the first Black mayor of a major Florida city has been canceled amid concerns its circus theme was inappropriate in the once-segregated city.

The Junior League of St. Petersburg, which has thrown such balls since 2006, scrapped the 2022 event after Mayor-elect Ken Welch declined to attend, the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday.

The theme was “Under the Big Top,” with promotional materials featuring a circus tent and a black pelican with a top hat. Black community leaders pointed out that Blacks were once barred from attending the circus in majority-white St. Petersburg and that the theme was disrespectful.

“He has nothing to do with a circus, clowns, animals,” said the Rev. J.C. Pritchett, president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. “He’s a gentleman. A kind gentleman and a public servant.”

Adding to the concerns of Black leaders was the change in location from the more glamorous Coliseum or Mahaffey Theater — where past mayoral balls have been held — to a venue called the Factory with outdoor space in a warehouse arts district.

“For us to have the mayor’s ball in a warehouse and a parking lot is unfitting,” Pritchett said.

Junior League spokeswoman Lisa Brock noted that the balls have always been themed, with the most recent one in 2014 having a “Wizard of Oz” label: “There’s No Place Like St. Petersburg.’’

Brock called Welch’s decision “disappointing” but said the Junior League has added a board position focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion. She said there may be a future event to honor the new mayor.

Welch said in a statement that the situation is a “teachable moment” for greater racial inclusion in the coastal city, which is about 70 percent white.

“The diversity of St. Petersburg is our most incredible strength and our community events must be inclusive and representative of all who live here,” Welch said.

Welch, a Democrat, takes office on Jan. 6. Mayor Rick Kriseman is stepping down because of term limits.

Associated Press

Head of transportation committee to retire





Representative Peter DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat and chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said Wednesday he is retiring at the end of his term.

‘’It’s time for me to pass the baton to the next generation so I can focus on my health and well-being,’’ DeFazio, 74, said in a statement. ‘’This was a tough decision at a challenging time for our republic with the very pillars of our democracy under threat, but I am bolstered by the passion and principles of my colleagues in Congress and the ingenuity and determination of young Americans who are civically engaged and working for change.’’

DeFazio has been an active member of the transportation panel since he was first elected to represent Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District in 1986.

DeFazio becomes the 19th House Democrat to announce plans to leave office at the end of his term for either another office or retirement. DeFazio also is the third committee chair who will not seek reelection next year, following John Yarmuth of Kentucky, chairman of the House Budget Committee, and Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas, chairwoman of the science, space and technology committee.

DeFazio represents a heavily Democratic district that is likely to remain so, since the redistricting process is determined by the Democratic-majority state legislature.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said DeFazio is ‘’an absolute force for progress, whose 36 years of effective leadership in the House will leave a legacy that will benefit the Congress and Country for decades to come.’’

Washington Post

Trump reportedly to sell lease on noted Washington hotel

When Donald Trump offered to spend $200 million overhauling one of Washington’s most treasured historic buildings into a luxury hotel a decade ago, competitors and critics scoffed.

Trump, they asserted, could never operate a hotel profitably after paying so much.

It turns out they were right. The hotel posted millions in losses over four years, according to financial documents Trump’s company provided to the government and released by the House Oversight Committee in October.

But the former president’s company recently signed a contract to sell its lease of the historic Old Post Office Pavilion to Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant, which hopes to turn the property into a Waldorf Astoria in partnership with Hilton Worldwide, according to three people familiar with the arrangement who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of the transaction. One of the people said the price was $375 million, which would eclipse the previous record for hotel sales in Washington.

Experts say that price would also net Trump a hefty profit, probably $100 million or more, based on the financial documents and the company’s lease with the government. That would provide Trump with a rate of return that many hedge fund managers would envy, thanks to a market that is snapping up hotels in the expectation the pandemic will wane and travel will roar back.

Washington Post