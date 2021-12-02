The lawsuit from Freeman and Moss, however, is among the first to be filed by individual election workers who found themselves unwittingly dragged into the alternate universe of far-right media that claimed, and still does, that Donald Trump won last year’s presidential election.

The suit against the right-wing conspiratorial website The Gateway Pundit was filed by Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, both of whom processed ballots in Atlanta during the 2020 election for the Fulton County elections board. It follows a series of defamation claims filed by elections equipment operators against conservative television operators such as Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News.

Two Georgia election workers who were the targets of a right-wing campaign that falsely claimed they manipulated ballots filed a defamation lawsuit Thursday against one of the nation’s leading sources of pro-Trump misinformation.

Advertisement

“I want the defendants to know that my daughter and I are real people who deserve justice, and I never want them to do this to anyone else,” Freeman said in a statement.

Moss, who continues to work for the Fulton County elections board, and Freeman, a temporary employee during the 2020 election, were ensnared by the Trump-supporting media and Trump himself after Gateway Pundit published dozens of false stories about them, starting last December and continuing through this November. The stories called the two women “crooked Democrats” and claimed that they “pulled out suitcases full of ballots and began counting those ballots without election monitors in the room.”

Investigations conducted by the Georgia secretary of state’s office found that the two women did nothing wrong and were legally counting ballots.

The reports began one month after the 2020 election, on Dec. 3, when an attorney for Trump’s campaign played a spliced segment of surveillance video footage for a Georgia Senate committee. The attorney falsely claimed Fulton elections workers pulled 18,000 fraudulent ballots from a suitcase and illegally fed them through the voting machines.

Advertisement

The accusation, which was quickly debunked by Fulton County and Georgia elections officials, was nevertheless amplified by Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies. A week after the first Gateway Pundit story, Giuliani compared Moss and Freeman to drug dealers and called for their homes to be searched during a hearing with Georgia state legislators.

Trump himself invoked Freeman’s name 18 times during his Jan. 3 call with Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state. The call at the time was among the president’s most egregious efforts to overturn the results of the election he lost to Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in Georgia by 11,779 votes.

The Gateway Pundit is published by twin brothers, James and Joseph Hoft. The Hoft brothers did not respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit, filed in a Missouri circuit court in St. Louis, where James Hoft lives, articulates a litany of trauma the two women and their family suffered after Gateway Pundit began its campaign against them.

They received death threats, unending harassment from phone calls and text messages, and unsolicited pizza deliveries to their homes. Freeman and Moss, both of whom are Black, were also subjected to racial slurs.

The harassment was detailed in a Reuters article published Wednesday that included recordings of 911 calls Freeman made when Trump supporters came to her home and banged on her door last December.

Advertisement

According to Reuters, Moss earns about $36,000 a year for her full-time job with Fulton County. Freeman, a temporary worker, was paid $16 per hour. Freeman was forced to shut down her online business selling fashion accessories once she became inundated with threats.

Freeman and Moss are represented in their suit by Protect Democracy, a nonpartisan group focused on resisting authoritarianism in the United States. Protect Democracy has also sued Project Veritas, the conservative group that conducts undercover sting operations, on behalf of a Pennsylvania postmaster who was falsely accused of tampering with election returns.

Freeman and Moss did not specify an amount they are seeking from the Hoft brothers. They asked for compensatory and punitive damages “to be determined at trial.”