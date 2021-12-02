Who are the victims of the Oxford High School shooting?

Here's what we know about those killed during the shooting on Tuesday:

The four teenagers killed by a fellow student at Oxford High School in Michigan were being remembered for their commitment to athletics, art, and family.

Madisyn Baldwin

Madisyn Baldwin’s grandmother, Jennifer Graves Mosqueda, told WDIV-TV that she was a talented artist who loved to draw, read, and write.

The 17-year-old was the oldest child in her family, with a half-brother and two sisters. Her grandmother said she already had received multiple college acceptances and was looking forward to the future. She described her granddaughter as patient and “so kind.”

Graves Mosqueda launched a GoFundMe campaign for Baldwin’s family, writing that she is “lost for words” at the tragedy. The campaign has raised nearly $80,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

“Today has been absolutely unbelievable for all involved,” the fundraiser read. “I’m lost for words and no good at asking for help…however I’m reaching out to all of you…my friends, family and loved ones to help in any way you can. This unbelievable tragedy could never be planned for or expected by any of us. My daughter and son-in-law would never ask for anything during this time, however I want them to be able to be with each other, their other children and family during this time without worrying about work, bills and arrangements. Every little bit will help!! Thank you all.”

In a follow-up message posted to the GoFundMe page, Graves Mosqueda said Baldwin’s funeral was scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4.

Tate Myre

Tate Myre, 16, was a member of the school's varsity football team and an honor student, according to the football team's tribute to him on Twitter.

“Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all,” the post read. “You will be missed, Tate.”

Advertisement

Myre frequently shared video highlights of his play during football games and recently retweeted a media interview following a playoff game win on a rainy evening. Reflecting on an 0-3 start to the season, he said the team worked hard and had to trust and love one another to recover.

“Rain is just like Oxford football, tough, muddy," he said, wearing the number 42 on his white jersey. "Everything about us is tough.”

He recently posted a photo of himself attending a University of Toledo football game.

Brett Moore, 46, said his son, a sophomore at Oxford High School who played football with Myre, is taking his friend’s death “very badly.”

“Tate drove him home from practice every day and they went to homecoming together,” said Moore, who teaches in Walled Lake schools. “He was a great kid."

Oxford football coach Zach Line posted a tribute to Myre on Twitter, saying he “was and always will be a beaming light for Oxford.”

By Thursday afternoon, more than 130,000 people had signed an online petition urging the high school to rename the football stadium in Myre’s honor.

A football was left in honor of Tate Myre, one of the four victims who was killed in Tuesday's school shooting, at a memorial where family, friends, students, and relatives of victims put up bouquets of flowers, candles, and personalized messages near an entrance to the Oxford High School on Thursday. Jake May/Associated Press

Hana St. Juliana

Hana St. Juliana also was remembered for her passion and commitment to athletics.

The Oxford women's basketball program paid tribute to the 14-year-old St. Juliana on Twitter.

“We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game,” the team's post said. “Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game. ... This season we play for you Hana."

Advertisement

During a press briefing on Wednesday to announce charges against the suspect, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said she had spoken to St. Juliana’s father.

“Her father asked me to tell you that she was one of the happiest and most joyful kids,” McDonald said.

“She was kind and genuine to her core,” Jennifer Curtis, a close family friend told WXYZ-TV, an ABC affiliate in Detroit. St. Juliana’s family asked Curtis to speak on their behalf, WXYZ reported.

“She loved to babysit and to be with kids. She loved to help people. She was just one of the best kids I’ve ever known. I’m not real sure how we keep moving through our days right now,” Curtis said.

Justin Shilling

Authorities on Wednesday announced that a fourth student died of his injuries that morning. They identified him as 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Managers of a restaurant in nearby Lake Orion, Anita's Kitchen, said Shilling worked there — one of many employees who attended Oxford High School since they opened.

“Justin was an exemplary employee, a devoted friend and co-worker, co-captain of his bowling team, and simply a pleasure to be around,” a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page said.

McDonald said Wednesday that Shilling was also a golfer.

Another six unidentified students and a teacher were wounded.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.