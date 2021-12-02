Jennifer McNary (“How health care systems do, and do not, support patients,” Opinion, Nov. 22) reports that the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review has entered into a contract with the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission for the purpose of controlling costs, and she raises concerns over the effects on individuals as they seek treatment deemed of no “value” according to certain metrics.

What would be refreshing, almost humane, would be a consideration not only of the individuals seeking care but also of their caregivers and the value that provider-recommended treatments bring to the entire family constellation.

In such a world, there would be a reduction in stress, ease of physical care when therapeutic equipment is secured, added time caring for family members, and perhaps even a moment for a cup of tea.